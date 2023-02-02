‘Racism’ claim as Moray Council cuts ties with £1.8m ‘slave trade’ fund

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A racism row has broken out at Moray Council after a unanimous decision to sever links to an education trust built on the profits of slavery.

Neil McLennan resigned from the Dick Bequest’s governing trust on Thursday, a few hours before he joined fellow Moray councillors in voting to cut ties to the £1.8m fund.

The former co-leader of the local authority said he had made the decision because he believed it was now “unlikely” he would be able to deliver “positive change” from within the trust.

One of the reasons he cited was his concern over “what appeared to be racist comments in relation to the trust and its origins” made to him by other people at the council.

Mr McLennan, who said he did not feel supported in his attempts to deliver reform of the trust, would not name those he was accusing of making racist remarks.

However, he has written to council leader Kathleen Robertson detailing the allegations.

‘They should be ashamed’

“They should be ashamed. They know who they are,” he said.

Councillor Robertson said: “I can confirm that I have received Councillor McLennan’s resignation from the Dick Bequest trust and will deal with any matters arising from his correspondence appropriately.”

The Dick Bequest was established following the death of Forres-born merchant James Dick almost two centuries ago.

The pot of money has been used to provide grants to teachers and schools in Aberdeenshire and Moray ever since.

Future in doubt

Its future has been in doubt since two historians revealed that the money was directly linked to the fortune Mr Dick made as a slave trader in the Caribbean.

He had a business partnership with Robert Milligan, whose statue was removed by the Museum of London from its plinth in London’s Docklands, amid a wave of anger across the country about the UK’s enduring links to slavery.

The historians, David Alston and Donald Morrison, called for the cash to be redirected to benefit the education system in Jamaica.

The bequest is overseen by 10 governors who were appointed by Aberdeen University, the Edinburgh-based WS Society, and Aberdeenshire and Moray councils.

However, recent decisions taken by the university and the WS Society meant that only the two local authorities were still to end their connections.

At a full meeting of Moray Council on Thursday, a motion was passed saying the authority agreed that “it is time to sever ties with the Dick Bequest”.

It had been tabled by SNP councillors Jérémie Fernandes and John Stuart.

Councillors also instructed officials to communicate to the board of the Dick Bequest trust that they no longer wished to appoint a governor to the board, and to reiterate their request that the scheme be wound up.

The move represents a fresh blow to the beleaguered trust, although it reportedly currently continues to have a “full compliment” of trustees, despite the organisations involved saying they will not appoint any more in future.

As Mr McLennan revealed he was stepping down from the bequest, he said: “I had hoped to take on this role to enact some positive change within the trust, including appropriate re-distribution of funds.

“It is important reparations and restoration takes place and that Scotland acknowledges its role in the heinous slave trade.”

He added: “I was worried at what appeared to be racist comments in relation to the trust and its origins and reported such.”

Motion

Moving his motion at the council meeting, Mr Fernandes said: “For any organisation to have links to the slave trade is, in my view, morally wrong.”

He added: “Moray Council, as an organisation, should not condone the use of the slave trade money for any purpose.

“The Dick Bequest has become a bit toxic and two prestigious organisations have now refused to appoint.

“It is obvious change from within is impossible. There is an element of reputational damage to keeping links with the fund.”