Loss of farmland and road safety concerns over two proposed bio-energy plants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Loss of farmland and road safety concerns over two proposed bio-energy plants

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Councillor Derek Ross raised concerns made by local residents over a bioenergy plant proposed for Longmorn near Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Councillor Derek Ross raised concerns made by local residents over a bioenergy plant proposed for Longmorn near Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Concerns about road safety and the loss of prime agricultural land have been raised over two proposed biomass plants for Moray.

Acorn Bioenergy has submitted initial plans for anaerobic digestion plants at Longmorn near Elgin and Rathven close to Buckie.

They are designed to convert waste feed stock into biogas. That is then upgraded to methane to be fed on to the national grid.

Councillors were asked to give feedback on both proposal of application notices at a meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor Derek Ross told members of the planning committee he went to public meetings in relation to the Longmorn proposal.

‘Feisty debates’ over biomass plants near Elgin and Buckie

He said: “They were both very well attended and had feisty debates between the developer and local people, significantly local farmers.

“The main concerns are loss of prime agricultural land, the large footprint of the development and access to the A941.

“Also residents feel they’re moving from a generally rural landscape to an industrialised one.”

Issues were raised over lorries and tractors stacking up on a fast stretch of the Elgin to Rothes road, particularly at harvest time.

Loss of farmland

Mr Ross said: “Some people from Rothes were concerned this development would mean more lorry movements through a village that is already stressed.”

He added representatives of the National Farmers Union questioned whether potale, draff and straw were not waste products but used by local farmers for their livestock.

Councillor Donald Gatt said speeding was a “fairly regular occurrence” on that part of the road and raised issue with the development being sited on agricultural fields.

He said: “There seems to be a few applications recently that are taking up a substantial amount of farmland.”

Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn wanted clarification on what defined waste feed.

He said: “I used to be a farmer in a different life, and there’s no such thing as waste. This is all useful material.”

Mr Van Der Horn also asked for figures on how many tonnes of waste product would be needed to create 100GW of power.

Councillor Marc Macrae said one Longmorn resident had recently reported three separate road traffic incidents to the emergency services.

Useful material

He added that the A98 road past where the Buckie plant is proposed is like the  “Indianapolis speedway”.

Mr Macrae said: “Between these two we’re looking at over 16 hectares of land being taken away.

“We do seem to be losing an incredible amount of agricultural land.”

There were also calls for protection of a historic cairn near Buckie.

Information from councillors will be given to the company in preparation for full planning applications to be submitted.

Each plant will have a generating capacity of 100GW a year.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Planning applications are expected to be submitted to Moray Council for bioenergy plants proposed for sites near Elgin and Buckie. Image: DC Thomson

Neither development will be connected to the grid directly.

Methane is expected to be transported to the company’s off-site hub near Inverness Airport where it will enter the network.

The Longmorn site is 10.2 hectares, with the A941 road to the east and Ben Romach Distillery to the South.

At Buckie the plant is proposed for a six hectare site around 300 meters south of the town, to the east of the junction with March Road and the A98.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Cloddach Bridge will close to motorists from Friday after inspections found the crossing was severely corroded. Picture shows; Cloddach Bridge . Moray . Supplied by Moray Council Date; 03/02/2022
Bridge near Elgin closed due to safety concerns secures £1.5 million from UK Government…
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
What Moray residents want from consultant-led maternity services at Dr Gray's revealed
Badenoch's new owners Ashlyn, left, and Nathan, right, standing at each side of the bar with shelves of drinks on display behind them.
What to expect at Badenoch's in Elgin as it reopens under new ownership tomorrow
Finalists for the Highland Shortbread Showdown have been revealed. Image: VILN.
Is this the best shortbread in the Highlands? Shortbread Showdown finalists revealed
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: All the schools closed on Wednesday March 15
The second phase of works on Elgin South Village was unanimously approved by Moray councillors today. Image: Springfield Properties.
Nearly 200 homes approved in Elgin as part of Springfield development
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
'That was rather silly of me': Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
Planning permission has been approved for an energy storage system at Westerton Road, Keith. Image: Moray Council
'Put a cordon around Keith and let it burn itself out': Fire risk concern…
2

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Post Thumbnail
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage
BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy CEO Oliver Taylor. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
BP and Aberdeen City Council hit planning milestone for hydrogen hub

Editor's Picks

Most Commented