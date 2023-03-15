Analysis: Can Aberdeen make it a magnificent seven against Hearts at Pittodrie to really ramp up European hopes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis: Can Aberdeen make it a magnificent seven against Hearts at Pittodrie to really ramp up European hopes?

By Paul Third
March 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Duk opened the scoring against Hearts at Pittodrie in October. Image: SNS
Duk opened the scoring against Hearts at Pittodrie in October. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have every reason to be confident of getting a result to really reignite their European hopes when Hearts visit Pittodrie this weekend.

It seems a fanciful notion to suggest the Dons should be relishing the visit of the Jambos, given they shipped five to Robbie Neilson’s side when the sides last met.

But the tale of the tape between these two makes for interesting reading.

Tynecastle has not been a happy hunting ground for the Dons, who have won only twice in their last 10 visits to Hearts in the league.

However, the 5-0 mauling in January was the first time Hearts had scored more than two goals against the Dons in any of those 10 Edinburgh meetings in the Premiership.

With an aggregate score of 16-7 from their 10 home matches, the Jambos have clearly held the upper hand on home turf.

But it has been a very different story at Pittodrie.

Dons boast impressive home record against the Jam Tarts

You have to go back to May 12 2016 for the last win for the Jam Tarts in the Granite City and that was Hearts’ only victory in their last 10 trips north.

Goals from Duk and Vicente Besuijen gave Aberdeen a 2-0 win in October.

The Dons are going for their seventh straight home win against the men from Gorgie on Saturday as they bid to close the gap on the third-placed Jambos to four points.

With an aggregate score of 15-5 in Aberdeen’s favour from the last 10 home games against Hearts, it is not hard to see why the Red Army are in confident mood for this one.

It does not mean there are no lessons to be learned from that miserable trip to the capital two months ago, however.

Have Aberdeen recovered from their Tynecastle torment?

Aberdeen were bullied into submission on their last visit to Tynecastle.

All the plaudits from a commendable losing effort to Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden a few days earlier evaporated in the space of 45 wretched minutes.

The Dons found themselves 4-0 down by half-time. An own-goal from Graeme Shinnie and goals from Michael Smith, Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly left the Dons reeling, before Cammy Devlin added a fifth in the second half.

Missing the injured Kelle Roos and the suspended Anthony Stewart, Aberdeen’s backline was torn to shreds by a ruthless Hearts side to the extent leaving Tynecastle having only conceded five times was a relief.

Goodwin was defiant post-match as he called for reaction.

He said: “The talking needs to be done on the pitch. We can do all the analysis that we do; Hearts haven’t surprised us tonight.

“I don’t really know how I’m standing here after a 5-0 defeat. We didn’t defend well enough, that’s the bottom line. We got into good areas going forward, but no one wants to hear that.”

The reaction Goodwin craved did not come as the morale-crushing defeat sent Aberdeen’s campaign into a tailspin.

The fallout from that abject display continued with Goodwin’s side going on to exit the Scottish Cup at Darvel five days later before the manager took charge one last time in a 6-0 losing effort back in Edinburgh to Hibernian.

Robson leading Reds recovery

Aberdeen coaching duo Barry Robson and Steve Agnew celebrate against Motherwell. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167ac)
Aberdeen coaching duo Barry Robson and Steve Agnew celebrate their first in charge against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

As low points go, those 10 days were as bad as it gets for the club, but there have been green shoots of recovery.

From a run of one win in 10 matches since the World Cup break under Goodwin, interim boss Barry Robson has guided the team to three wins from his five games in charge.

A fourth victory on Saturday will mean the gap which stood at 10 points in February will be narrowed to four with nine games remaining.

A win may be enough to take the Dons back into the European places, too, with fourth-placed Hibernian facing a difficult trip to Glasgow to face champions and league leaders Celtic.

Clearly it is a big weekend from an Aberdeen point of view, but it will also be a significant one for Neilson’s side as well.

They know if they can end their wait for a win at Pittodrie they can take a significant step towards their goal of securing third place for the second year in a row.

For Aberdeen, every game is crucial as they try to claw their way back into European contention.

But it is hard to shake the feeling this weekend carries added significance.

