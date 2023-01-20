Elgin masterplan: Moray Council refuse to give up despite £18 million Levelling Up snub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council officials will consider their funding options after UK Ministers rejected their £18 million bid for regeneration cash to change the face of Elgin.

Last June, we revealed that Moray Council had agreed to submit a bid for funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to breathe new life into the town.

The cash was going to be used to support the Elgin town centre masterplan, which was approved in November 2021 following a public consultation.

But the bid to the £2.1 billion fund to help cover the cost of the regeneration projects was unsuccessful.

This bleak news comes following months of delays to the allocations due to political turmoil in Westminster.

What will happen next after levelling up funding snub?

Despite this problem, Moray Council hasn’t ruled out bidding for the next round from the Levelling Up Fund.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson explained: “While it’s obviously disappointing in terms of the Levelling Up Fund specifically, we will consider progressing the project through the next round or through other potential funding options available to us.

“Our commitment to realising the Elgin City Centre Masterplan is unwavering as the benefit to the whole of Moray will be significant.

“The team of council officers who worked so hard on our bid can be proud of pulling it together and showcasing what can be achieved here in Moray.

“I look forward to seeing this project progress through other means and reiterate the council support for the ideology behind it.”

‘Levelling Up doesn’t apply to everybody’

When quizzed if he thinks these projects will still happen despite the funding blow, SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter told The P&J: “Hopefully there will be future funding opportunities that we can bid into.

“It is clear that Levelling Up doesn’t apply to everybody.”

He pulled no punches as he slammed the UK Government for their failure to deliver funding to help breathe new life into Elgin.

He added: “The Levelling Bid was a well put together bid which included strong unique projects.

“Failure from the UK Government to invent in areas like Moray is shocking and clearly doesn’t take into account the pressures on rural regions.

Meanwhile, Moray MP Douglas Ross is seeking “urgent” meetings with Tory ministers to find out what went wrong with the region’s £18 million bid.

What were the plans included in the bid?

The Grade B listed Elgin Club on Commerce Street has been empty since closing its doors for the last time in December 2002.

Redevelopment of this historic building will create a 14-bedroom new high quality boutique hotel, providing much-needed tourist accommodation.

Another project include was a new community art space inside one of the vacant or derelict units.

This space will be operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement and create 8 new jobs.

Officials are keen to replicate the success of The Stove Network, an arts and community organisation in the heart of Dumfries through this £1.3 million development.

Cooper Park

Re-imagining of the park will include bringing the pond back into active use with accessible walkways, planting for biodiversity, new seating, and boat and paddleboard hire from a jetty.

The cafe will have limited indoor and outdoor seating.

The existing toilet block will be extended and repurposed into a cafe and ticket office with changing places toilet to support park users.

Alongside, a new outdoor performance space will be developed for hire for drama, music, film events, festivals and use by local groups.

