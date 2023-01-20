Elgin masterplan: Moray Council refuse to give up despite £18 million Levelling Up snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Elgin masterplan: Moray Council refuse to give up despite £18 million Levelling Up snub

By Sean McAngus
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
Council officials will consider their funding options after UK Ministers rejected their £18 million bid for regeneration cash to change the face of Elgin. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Council officials will consider their funding options after UK Ministers rejected their £18 million bid for regeneration cash to change the face of Elgin. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team

Council officials will consider their funding options after UK Ministers rejected their £18 million bid for regeneration cash to change the face of Elgin.

Last June, we revealed that Moray Council had agreed to submit a bid for funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to breathe new life into the town.

The cash was going to be used to support the Elgin town centre masterplan, which was approved in November 2021 following a public consultation.

But the bid to the £2.1 billion fund to help cover the cost of the regeneration projects was unsuccessful.

This bleak news comes following months of delays to the allocations due to political turmoil in Westminster.

What will happen next after levelling up funding snub?

Despite this problem, Moray Council hasn’t ruled out bidding for the next round from the Levelling Up Fund.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson explained: “While it’s obviously disappointing in terms of the Levelling Up Fund specifically, we will consider progressing the project through the next round or through other potential funding options available to us.

“Our commitment to realising the Elgin City Centre Masterplan is unwavering as the benefit to the whole of Moray will be significant.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The team of council officers who worked so hard on our bid can be proud of pulling it together and showcasing what can be achieved here in Moray.

“I look forward to seeing this project progress through other means and reiterate the council support for the ideology behind it.”

‘Levelling Up doesn’t apply to everybody’

When quizzed if he thinks these projects will still happen despite the funding blow, SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter told The P&J: “Hopefully there will be future funding opportunities that we can bid into.

“It is clear that Levelling Up doesn’t apply to everybody.”

SNP co-leader Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

He pulled no punches as he slammed the UK Government for their failure to deliver funding to help breathe new life into Elgin.

He added: “The Levelling Bid was a well put together bid which included strong unique projects.

“Failure from the UK Government to invent in areas like Moray is shocking and clearly doesn’t take into account the pressures on rural regions.

Meanwhile, Moray MP Douglas Ross is seeking “urgent” meetings with Tory ministers to find out what went wrong with the region’s £18 million bid.

What were the plans included in the bid?

The Grade B listed Elgin Club on Commerce Street has been empty since closing its doors for the last time in December 2002.

Redevelopment of this historic building will create a 14-bedroom new high quality boutique hotel, providing much-needed tourist accommodation.

The Elgin Club will be refurbished and extend this listed building for use as a boutique hotel as part of the masterplan. Picture by Jason Hedges.
What the refurbishment of the Elgin Club could look like inside.

Another project include was a new community art space inside one of the vacant or derelict units.

This space will be operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement and create 8 new jobs.

Officials are keen to replicate the success of The Stove Network, an arts and community organisation in the heart of Dumfries through this £1.3 million development.

Former church on South Street.
Former church on South Street which is one of the sites, officials are considering for the art space similar to Stove Network in Dumfries.

Cooper Park

Re-imagining of the park will include bringing the pond back into active use with accessible walkways, planting for biodiversity, new seating, and boat and paddleboard hire from a jetty.

The cafe will have limited indoor and outdoor seating.

The existing toilet block will be extended and repurposed into a cafe and ticket office with changing places toilet to support park users.

Alongside, a new outdoor performance space will be developed for hire for drama, music, film events, festivals and use by local groups.

What the Amphitheatre could look like at Cooper Park.
What the pond boardwalk could look like.
The Future of Elgin

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop
Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented