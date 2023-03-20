Temporary traffic lights on A96 in Keith for 10 weeks as paths and crossings improved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A project to improve paths and crossing points in Keith will be carried out over the next 10 weeks.

Bear Scotland teams started the work on Regent Street in the town on Monday morning.

Works will take place each day from 9.30am to 3.30pm between Regent Square and the Gulf Keith Service Station on Regent Street.

Improvements will be made to the crossing points on a 1,056ft stretch of the road, as well as resurfacing of the footpaths.

Narrow lanes will be in operation on this patch of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road during the 10-week period, with temporary traffic lights to be used when needed to keep people safe.

Sections of the footways will also be closed at times with diversion signs in place, but access to businesses and properties will be maintained.

If possible, traffic management measures will be removed outside working hours to help reduce disruption.

Reducing maintenance

The Bear Scotland teams are working on behalf of Transport Scotland for the project which aims to provide safer crossing for pedestrians in Keith.

Eddie Ross, north west representative for Bear Scotland, said: “This project forms part of a wider programme of ongoing footway improvements being carried out in Keith and this investment from Transport Scotland will help address defects and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance of the footways.

“The project will also improve the footway, creating a smoother and safer surface for pedestrians and other non-motorised-users.

“Traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers, pedestrians and motorists.

“Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.”

Motorists are encouraged to check the Traffic Scotland website for real time journey information.