Home News Environment

POLL: Should full A96 dualling go ahead?

By Donna MacAllister
December 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 8:01 pm
A96 work
The A96 between Inverness and Nairn. Do you think the entire A96 from Inverness to Aberdeen should be dualled? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Just a few days before Christmas, the Scottish Government confirmed that a final decision on fully dualling the A96 would not be made until well into 2023.

The subject of whether or not the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road should be fully transformed into a dual carriageway has been the subject of heated debate.

Those backing the dualling argue it would improve road safety following years of injuries and fatalities all the way along the route.

But those opposed to it have raised concerns that increasing road capacity on the A96 would lead to more cars and pollution.

There has been a good deal of heated debate around full A96 dualling from Inverness to Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Transport Scotland has confirmed 16 options for the Aberdeen to Inverness route will be looked at in the first half of next year.

It is only after that work is taken for a further public consultation, and a “climate compatibility assessment” is carried out, that a final decision can be reached on A96 dualling.

But we want to ask you, our P&J readers, a simple yes or no question: Should the A96 be fully dualled from Inverness to Aberdeen?

Take part in our poll here:

A96 dualling decision delayed, but where do the SNP and the Scottish Greens stand?

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth of the SNP. Image: DC Thomson.

The SNP has promised for years to dual the length of the A96 road between Inverness and Aberdeen as part of long-standing government policy.

In a debate in parliament several weeks ago Scotland’s Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth of the SNP said the Scottish Government remains “committed to fully dualling the A96”.

However, when the Scottish Greens were brought into government alongside the SNP last year, some doubts were raised about this commitment.

Green MSPs have argued against full dualling over fears of how such a move would impact the the environment.

They have also argued that more traffic on the dualled road could lead to more accidents.

Members of the party have instead called for alternative “improvements” along the A96 transport corridor to help address safety issues such as speed cameras. 

North-East Green MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Paul Glendell.

North-East Green regional MSP Maggie Chapman has previously said she’s confident an upcoming climate impact assessment will find that it “actually isn’t viable to dual the whole way” along the A96.

Ms Chapman said on the P&J’s Stooshie politics podcast: “That doesn’t mean we can’t perhaps tackle specific issues of safety or of congestion, but I think there are ways other than building roads everywhere that allow us to increase connectivity and increase viable public transport options.”

A96 dualling ‘crucial for economy’

Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief Sarah Medcraf says A96 dualling is needed for economic growth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

According to some business leaders, A96 dualling would create a high quality road connecting Scotland’s cities and be essential for supporting local and regional economies along its route from Aberdeen to Inverness.

In October, a survey of 40 companies by Moray Chamber of Commerce revealed 95% of those who took part believed dualling the A96 would have a “positive impact” on their business.

Sarah Medcraf, chief executive of Moray Chamber of Commerce said A96 dualling needs to be “viewed seriously for our economic growth”.

Click here to read more on the latest on A96 dualling, including the results of a recent public consultation:

Promised A96 dualling decision is pushed months into next year

Most Commented