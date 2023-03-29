Keith residents asked how town can improve active travel

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith residents are being asked to help Moray Council come up with ideas on how to improve active travel in the town.

The authority’s active travel team is looking for ideas from the local community on how to spend £25,000 on cycle parking, cycle shelters and repair stations in and around the town.

Locals have until 12pm on Friday, April 28 to submit ideas for the types of bicycle stands, cycle shelters and repair stations the community would like to see.

The aim is to encourage more residents and visitors to Keith to use active travel methods to get to school and work, as well as to go shopping.

Once the ideas are in, a community vote will take place between May and June to see which ideas are funded as part of the programme.

Two informal community information sessions will take place in the town in April at:

Keith Library on Friday April 2 between 10am-12.30pm.

Keith Community Centre/Swimming Pool on Tuesday April 25 between 12pm-2.30pm.

An online discussion can also be arranged for anyone who can not attending the meeting, while comments or suggestions can be made using the online form or via a paper survey, which can be picked up from the library, swimming pool and Reap until noon on April 28.