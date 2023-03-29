Keith residents asked how town can improve active travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Keith residents asked how town can improve active travel

The council has £25,000 for the community to spend.

By Chris Cromar
Mid Street in Keith will hope to benefit from Moray Council's active travel plans. Image: Moray Council.
Keith residents are being asked to help Moray Council come up with ideas on how to improve active travel in the town.

The authority’s active travel team is looking for ideas from the local community on how to spend £25,000 on cycle parking, cycle shelters and repair stations in and around the town.

Locals have until 12pm on Friday, April 28 to submit ideas for the types of bicycle stands, cycle shelters and repair stations the community would like to see.

The aim is to encourage more residents and visitors to Keith to use active travel methods to get to school and work, as well as to go shopping.

The council is hoping more people use active forms of travelling, such as cycling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Once the ideas are in, a community vote will take place between May and June to see which ideas are funded as part of the programme.

Two informal community information sessions will take place in the town in April at:

  • Keith Library on Friday April 2 between 10am-12.30pm.
  • Keith Community Centre/Swimming Pool on Tuesday April 25 between 12pm-2.30pm.

An online discussion can also be arranged for anyone who can not attending the meeting, while comments or suggestions can be made using the online form or via a paper survey, which can be picked up from the library, swimming pool and Reap until noon on April 28.

