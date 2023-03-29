Police called to A9 crash involving two cars near Alness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash near Alness.

The A9 Inverness to Tain road was closed northbound for nearly three hours while officers dealt with the incident.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place at about 5.40pm.

There is currently no information about whether anybody has been injured.

Police were deployed to the scene, with officers managing traffic southbound to ease congestion.

The road reopened at about 8.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on the A9 at Alness, around 5.40pm on Wednesday, March 29.”

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 19:10#A9 Dalmore There is still no access to Alness following a collision on the A9 The Northbound carriageway remains blocked Police are managing traffic on the Southbound carriageway #TakeCare on approach@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 29, 2023