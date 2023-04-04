Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fire that burnt grass across sand dunes on a Lossiemouth beach is being treated as deliberate.

The incident was reported at around 7.30pm yesterday on the sand dunes on East Beach.

One appliance from Lossiemouth attended. Crew dampened the flames using beaters and shovels.

They extinguished the fire and the appliance left the scene at around 8.15pm.

Lossiemouth Community Council has condemned those responsible for the incident in a social media post.

It said: “You spoil the beach for everyone, destroy the grass, the natural habitat for birds, risk harming yourselves or animals.

“You also take our emergency services out and potentially away from real emergencies.

“We honestly do not know what is going on in Lossie just now, and whilst we are aware it’s a small minority causing problems, our bonny, safe, peaceful town doesn’t feel quite so good right now.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire on the beach near Seatown, Lossiemouth, around 7.35pm on Monday.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3237 of April 3.”