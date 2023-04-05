Moray Council ‘working closely’ with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council said it is “working closely” with the Home Office to consider placing asylum seekers in the area.

The local authority said its staff were working with the UK Government to potentially support asylum seekers.

It is understood that hotels in the Elgin area are being considered, however it is believed no agreements are yet in place.

If progressed, support will be given to both individuals and families, and is likely to be in the Elgin area.

Once in the region, asylum seekers would be supported by the local authority and Home Office contractor Mears.

Moray Council said that any support it would give would be different to the ongoing support it provides to refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan.

If asylum seekers come to the area, the local authority would be entitled to a payment for each person, in order to provide the support they need.

Last week, Aberdeenshire Council said that it was accepting asylum seekers to Westhill.

It is understood that councillors who represent the Elgin council wards have been confidentially briefed on the situation.

Cosla agreement

The asylum seekers are likely to be coming to the region following an agreement between the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) and the UK Government. It was agreed to distribute asylum seekers across the UK.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “Moray Council and Health and Social Care Moray are working closely with the Home Office and its accommodation providers on a request to prepare to potentially support asylum seekers should they arrive in Moray.

“A number of locations around the UK are being considered as part of a wider UK Government strategy and our teams have the knowledge and experience to assist should they be required in Moray.”

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

£6 million a day on hotel costs

“The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.

“The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer.”

The Home Office said the asylum system is under extreme pressure and costing the country £3 billion a year and rising, including around £6 million a day on hotel accommodation.

The spokesman said the Home Office engaged “as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for hotel residents and local people”.

He added: “We continue to ensure the accommodation provided is safe, secure, leaves no one destitute and is appropriate for an individual’s needs.”