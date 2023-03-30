Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees The first batch of refugees will arrive next week and will be placed in the Hampton by Hilton hotel. By Chris Cromar March 30 2023, 5.38pm Share Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5563333/concern-lack-of-consultation-westhill-hotel-house-single-male-refugees/ Copy Link 3 comments Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car Meat thief with 20 cans-a-day lager habit assaulted Lidl worker 'The young people at Northfield are incredible': Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change Who wants breakfast pizza? Glenbervie's Macphie backs morning slice as next big thing Appeal lodged to overturn Aberdeen City Council's decision to block 'monstrosity' telephone mast Sister of slain Brenda Page hits out as ex-husband appeals murder conviction Ithaca Energy trebles profits during 'transformational' year Aberdeen woman diagnosed with thyroid cancer treated to VIP Kasabian experience Schoolboy Sol sets up sweetie business after Dragon's Den-style pitch Most Read 1 Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital 2 Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022… 3 Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation 4 Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail 5 Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million 6 Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police 7 Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood 8 Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie 9 After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some… 10 Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove More from Press and Journal Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'… Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in… Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber Paula Holland will take on leadership of KPMG Aberdeen office as Martin Findlay retires Catherine Deveney: Rishi Sunak is right - let's get rid of 'nuisance' beggars like… Pluscarden Abbey monks apply for static caravan for consultant - and to deter anti-social… Editor's Picks Sister of slain Brenda Page hits out as ex-husband appeals murder conviction Most popular baby names in the north and north-east in 2022 Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation Schoolboy Sol sets up sweetie business after Dragon’s Den-style pitch Cascada star Natalie Horler promises ‘high energy, fun night’ when the chart-toppers perform in Aberdeen Ballater’s former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop Most Commented 1 Council slammed for funding west end 'pet project' over saving libraries in poorer areas 2 Defeated SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes turns down government job offer from Humza Yousaf 3 Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business this summer 4 SNP rising star Màiri McAllan enters cabinet in oil and gas transition role 5 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 6 Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees 7 Highlander Kate Forbes narrowly beaten as Humza Yousaf wins SNP contest to become next first minister 8 David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections 9 'We are still making noise': Campaigners silenced at meeting won't stay quiet as we name councillors who gagged them 10 Jamie Gillies: Ending drug deaths in Scotland must be Humza Yousaf's priority