Group of 10 asylum seekers arrive in Elgin – and a further 40 will follow within in the next month

A group of asylum seekers have arrived in Elgin.

The 10 young men arrived in the town last week.

Members of Moray Council’s refugee resettlement team gave an update to Elgin Community Council on Tuesday.

They will be homed at the Eight Acres Hotel until their claims are dealt with, as part of the Home Office contract to accommodate asylum seekers.

That process could take over a year.

‘Vulnerable individuals’

A further 40, all young men, will arrive in the town over the next four weeks or so.

The Home Office does not engage with communities in relation to placement of asylum seekers.

However, as part of a pilot scheme, the resettlement team have already held meetings with groups and organisations.

They are also working with public sector services and other stakeholders to help integrate the individuals into the community.

Leader of the resettlement team Carmen Gillies told the meeting individuals had left war-torn countries as teenagers.

And some have been travelling for years before reaching the UK, with no contact with their parents during that time.

She said: “They are fleeing from something that is causing danger to their lives.

“They are vulnerable individuals, and we want them to thrive.”

Resettlement team member Karen Burse said it “would not be the norm” for engagement to be carried out, but the team felt it was important for both asylum seekers and the community.

She felt there were “misconceptions” surrounding those seeking asylum, adding “We need to make sure their experience here is as healthy as possible.”

Councillor for Elgin North Peter Bloomfield raised the issue that the hotel had continued to take bookings for accommodation and payments for gym membership until very recently.

Community council member Graham Jarvis had concerns additional pressures were being put on the council, police and other services with no additional funding.

The asylum seekers will be allocated their own room at the hotel and given their meals.

They will receive £9.10 a week from the UK government.

As they are not allowed to work while their claims are being processed, opportunities are being sought for them to take part in activities and appropriate volunteering roles.