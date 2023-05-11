Scottish Government will not intervene in battle for St Fittick’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners fighting to save an Aberdeen park have been dealt a major blow after the Scottish Government announced it would not intervene.

Aberdeen City Council has rezoned St Fittick’s Park in the Torry area as an “opportunity site” for an energy transition zone (ETZ) in the local development plan.

The move has prompted fury in the Torry community who want to protect the precious little green space they have.

They have repeatedly asked for the Scottish Government to look at the case and overrule the local authority’s decision.

However after postponing on making a decision five times, Local Government Minister Joe Fitzpatrick has today confirmed he will not intervene.

Campaigners today labelled the decision a “betrayal” of one of the country’s most economically deprived communities.

The St Fittick’s Park site have been chosen for an ETZ due to its proximity to the new £350 million Aberdeen South Harbour.

At the most recent consultation in November, revised plans showed two thirds of the park would be saved, but campaigners were still “not happy”.

The area closest to south harbour would still be turned into a business park and Doonie’s Rare Breeds Farm would go.

Supporters of the plans say it could bring 2,500 jobs in its first eight years and 10,000 other energy transition roles across the region.

Campaigners vow to use ‘direct action’ if necessary

Friends of St Fittick’s Park has been lobbying parliament and holding information events and regular local protests – including a demonstration during First Minister Humza Yousaf’s recent visit to the new south harbour last month.

They have vowed to continue the campaign to have the ETZ located elsewhere – and say if necessary, they will undertake “direct action to stop the diggers”.

Member Ian Baird said: “The Friends of St Fittick’s Park and many supporters across the country are dismayed and angry that the Scottish Government has refused to prevent this great loss.

“This was an opportunity for our government to put into practice their own policies of addressing social and economic inequality, public health, and the biodiversity crisis.

“But instead, they have failed the people of Torry.”

Campaigners say they feel “abandoned” by local SNP MP Stephen Flynn and SNP MSP Audrey Nicol, who both refused to sign an open letter last week demanding the Scottish Government intervenes.

But they have thanked regional Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba and Green MSP Maggie Chapman for signing it and for their “unwavering support” for the campaign.

Changes to ETZ plans ‘not considered necessary’

Planning Minister Mr FitzPatrick said: “We understand the strength of community feeling in relation to the ETZ designation but have accepted that this matter specifically had been fully considered through the planning process.

“We have therefore not considered it necessary to direct Aberdeen City Council to make any further modifications to that part of the plan.”

Mr FitzPatrick went on to say the council has been asked to “consider modifying” certain parts of its local development plan to account for recent changes in the planning system.

It is not clear what modifications have been requested, but the National Planning Framework 4 was adopted in February and set out the government’s priorities including a “just transition” and “local living”.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.