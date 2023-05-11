Scottish Government will not intervene in battle for St Fittick’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government will not intervene in battle for St Fittick’s Park

Campaigners fighting against plans for an energy transition zone at St Fittick's Park in Aberdeen have labelled the government's decision as a "betrayal".

By Cameron Roy
St Fittick's Park has taken another step closer to becoming the site of an Energy Transition Zone. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
St Fittick's Park has taken another step closer to becoming the site of an Energy Transition Zone. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Campaigners fighting to save an Aberdeen park have been dealt a major blow after the Scottish Government announced it would not intervene.

Aberdeen City Council has rezoned St Fittick’s Park in the Torry area as an “opportunity site” for an energy transition zone (ETZ) in the local development plan.

The move has prompted fury in the Torry community who want to protect the precious little green space they have.

They have repeatedly asked for the Scottish Government to look at the case and overrule the local authority’s decision.

However after postponing on making a decision five times, Local Government Minister Joe Fitzpatrick has today confirmed he will  not intervene.

Campaigners today labelled the decision a “betrayal” of one of the country’s most economically deprived communities.

The St Fittick's Park and Doonie's Farm sites have been earmarked due to their proximity to the new Aberdeen South Harbour.
The St Fittick's Park and Doonie's Farm sites have been earmarked due to their proximity to the new Aberdeen South Harbour.

The St Fittick’s Park site have been chosen for an ETZ due to its proximity to the new £350 million Aberdeen South Harbour.

At the most recent consultation in November, revised plans showed two thirds of the park would be saved, but campaigners were still “not happy”.

The area closest to south harbour would still be turned into a business park and Doonie’s Rare Breeds Farm would go.

Supporters of the plans say it could bring 2,500 jobs in its first eight years and 10,000 other energy transition roles across the region.

Campaigners vow to use ‘direct action’ if necessary

Friends of St Fittick’s Park has been lobbying parliament and holding information events and regular local protests – including a demonstration during First Minister Humza Yousaf’s recent visit to the new south harbour last month. 

They have vowed to continue the campaign to have the ETZ located elsewhere  – and say if necessary, they will undertake “direct action to stop the diggers”.

 Member Ian Baird said: “The Friends of St Fittick’s Park and many supporters across the country are dismayed and angry that the Scottish Government has refused to prevent this great loss.

“This was an opportunity for our government to put into practice their own policies of addressing social and economic inequality, public health, and the biodiversity crisis.

“But instead, they have failed the people of Torry.”

Ian Baird attending a protest on  St Nicholas Street in July.  Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Campaigners say they feel “abandoned” by local SNP MP Stephen Flynn and SNP MSP Audrey Nicol, who both refused to sign an open letter last week demanding the Scottish Government intervenes.

But they have thanked regional Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba and Green MSP Maggie Chapman for signing it and for their “unwavering support” for the campaign.

Changes to ETZ plans ‘not considered necessary’

Planning Minister Mr FitzPatrick said: “We understand the strength of community feeling in relation to the ETZ designation but have accepted that this matter specifically had been fully considered through the planning process.

“We have therefore not considered it necessary to direct Aberdeen City Council to make any further modifications to that part of the plan.”

Joe FitzPatrick MSP speaking at the Scottish Parliament . Image:- Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament.

Mr FitzPatrick went on to say the council has been asked to “consider modifying” certain parts of its local development plan to account for recent changes in the planning system.

It is not clear what modifications have been requested, but the National Planning Framework 4 was adopted in February and set out the government’s priorities including a “just transition” and “local living”.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

 

