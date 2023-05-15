Keith resident who ‘lives for cup of tea’ celebrates 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Keith resident who ‘lives for cup of tea’ celebrates 100th birthday

By Lottie Hood
Keith resident Elizabeth Bonner with her son on her 100th birthday.
Elizabeth Bonner on her 100th birthday with her son Ian. Image: Parklands Care Homes

A Keith care home resident celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones enjoying lots of giggles and plenty of tea.

Elizabeth Bonner – better known as Betty – who is known for her sweet nature and love of tea, celebrated a milestone birthday at Glenisla Care Home.

Although originally born in Fraserburgh, the 100-year-old Keith resident is a well-loved figure in the area and was well celebrated by family and friends.

She was also treated to special visit from the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, Andrew Simpson.

Elizabeth Bonner with her husband Frank Bonner in their greenhouse.
Elizabeth Bonner with her husband Frank Bonner. Image: Parklands Care Homes.

Remembering the farmhand who changed her life

Mrs Bonner spent much of the day revisiting memories and reminiscing about a chance encounter with a handsome farmhand that changed her life.

From a farming background herself, Mrs Bonner began life on Ness Dairy Farm in Nigg where she was brought up with her two brothers.

After attending Websters Business College, she got her first job at the Northern Bank in Aberdeen.

She worked as head clerk until she was 21-years-old before moving back to her parents home in Drumblade.

Two-years later, a chance encounter with a fill-in farmhand resulted in a happy 56 years of marriage to her husband Frank Bonner.

They met when Mr Bonner filled in for a friend and went to collect milk from her family farm.

Describing it as “love at first sight”, Mr Bonner went home afterwards and was quick to tell friends he would “marry that girl”.

She ‘lives for a cup of tea’

After tying the knot in 1950, the couple went on to have one son, Ian. Mr Bonner died in 2006.

In 2015, Mrs Bonner moved into Glenisla Care Home from her house in Glass where she is known for her giggling and gentle nature.

Elizabeth Bonner smiling with Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, Andrew Simpson on her 100th birthday at Glenisla care home.
Elizabeth Bonner was “delighted” to meet the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, Andrew Simpson. Image: Parklands Care Homes.

Glenisla activities coordinator Emily Clair said it was an “honour” to celebrate the 100th birthday.

She added: “She was especially pleased to meet the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, Andrew Simpson.

“Betty has touched the lives of so many people here and we are privileged to have her as part of our Glenisla family.

“Betty is such a gentle soul and very sweet natured. She laughs a lot at little jokes. She likes to giggle, and she lives for a cup of tea.”

Conversation

