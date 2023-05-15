Keith resident who ‘lives for cup of tea’ celebrates 100th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Keith care home resident celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones enjoying lots of giggles and plenty of tea.

Elizabeth Bonner – better known as Betty – who is known for her sweet nature and love of tea, celebrated a milestone birthday at Glenisla Care Home.

Although originally born in Fraserburgh, the 100-year-old Keith resident is a well-loved figure in the area and was well celebrated by family and friends.

She was also treated to special visit from the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, Andrew Simpson.

Remembering the farmhand who changed her life

Mrs Bonner spent much of the day revisiting memories and reminiscing about a chance encounter with a handsome farmhand that changed her life.

From a farming background herself, Mrs Bonner began life on Ness Dairy Farm in Nigg where she was brought up with her two brothers.

After attending Websters Business College, she got her first job at the Northern Bank in Aberdeen.

She worked as head clerk until she was 21-years-old before moving back to her parents home in Drumblade.

Two-years later, a chance encounter with a fill-in farmhand resulted in a happy 56 years of marriage to her husband Frank Bonner.

They met when Mr Bonner filled in for a friend and went to collect milk from her family farm.

Describing it as “love at first sight”, Mr Bonner went home afterwards and was quick to tell friends he would “marry that girl”.

She ‘lives for a cup of tea’

After tying the knot in 1950, the couple went on to have one son, Ian. Mr Bonner died in 2006.

In 2015, Mrs Bonner moved into Glenisla Care Home from her house in Glass where she is known for her giggling and gentle nature.

Glenisla activities coordinator Emily Clair said it was an “honour” to celebrate the 100th birthday.

She added: “She was especially pleased to meet the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, Andrew Simpson.

“Betty has touched the lives of so many people here and we are privileged to have her as part of our Glenisla family.

“Betty is such a gentle soul and very sweet natured. She laughs a lot at little jokes. She likes to giggle, and she lives for a cup of tea.”