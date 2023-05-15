Neil Simpson on how friend and Gothenburg team-mate Neale Cooper’s memory is ‘everywhere’ at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Simpson on how friend and Gothenburg team-mate Neale Cooper’s memory is ‘everywhere’ at Aberdeen

When he was the head of Aberdeen's youth academy, Simpson took the decision the best player in each age group, each year would be awarded the Neale Cooper Trophy.

By Sean Wallace
A flag in memory of Neale Cooper is flown at Pittodrie before Aberdeen's match with Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.
The memory of Aberdeen legend Neale Cooper is “everywhere” inside Pittodrie, insists his close friend and fellow Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson.

In celebrating the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph last week, the absence of club great Cooper was deeply felt.

Cooper sadly passed away on May 28, 2018 at the age of just 54.

Affectionately known as “Tattie”, he was a key part of the team who beat Real Madrid 2-1 in 1983 to conquer Europe.

At the recent Pittodrie event where the Gothenburg Greats received the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen, a chair was set aside on stage for Cooper.

The shirt dedicated to legend Neale Cooper during the Freedom of the City event at Pittodrie last week. Image: SNS

A red Aberdeen shirt with the legend’s name and number – four – was draped over the chair.

Simpson came through the Aberdeen FC youth academy with Cooper and both conquered Europe.

When he was head of the Dons’ youth academy, Simpson wanted to deliver a lasting tribute to his friend.

Dons players, (left to right), Neil Simpson, Neale Cooper and Peter Weir in 1983. Image: Aberdeen Journals

So he ensured the club’s  youth player of the year trophies were named in honour of the Gothenburg Great.

The player of the year from each age group spanning the under-10 squad to the under-16s now receives the Neale Cooper Trophy.

It is a fitting tribute to a legend who epitomised everything the youth academy stands for – an Aberdeen-raised talent who went on to become a legend.

Now Aberdeen’s pathways manager, Simpson said: “When I was involved with the academy we had the player of the year awards.

“I wanted to make the end of season awards the Neale Cooper Awards.

“In Neale’s memory, the best players from each age group will have that trophy in their house for that particular year.

“Neale’s memory is not just in your head, it is everywhere.

“When you are walking round Pittodrie and from the youth all the way to the chairman and the board of directors.”

‘We will never forget him’ – Hewitt

Cooper won the European Cup Winners’ Cup with Aberdeen when he was just 19 years old.

He would go on to win the UEFA Super Cup with the Dons later in 1983.

In a glittering Pittodrie career, the midfielder also claimed two league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

Cooper’s legacy is felt throughout the Granite City with a Cruyff court named in his honour.

Opened at Tullos Primary school in November 2019, the £300,000 community sports facility was the second Cruyff court in the city.

It was funded by £250,000 from the city council and £50,000 from the Johan Cruyff Foundation,

The Neale Cooper court is also supported by the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

The court was built to nurture the next generation of football talents in a deprived part of the Aberdeen.

Fellow Gothenburg Great John Hewitt, who scored the winner against Real Madrid, also progressed from the Pittodrie youth ranks with Cooper.

Hewitt accepted the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen award at the Pittodrie ceremony on Friday on behalf of his close friend.

Hewitt said: “We miss Neale because I could guarantee he would have had every person in that stand laughing.

Neale Cooper’s family with his Freedom of the City award. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Neale would have cracked some kind of joke.

“That was just Neale.

“He should be here as he was such a huge part of the dressing room.

“It is only right that we keep Neale in our memory.

“We will never forget him.”

 

