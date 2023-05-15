Neil Simpson on how friend and Gothenburg team-mate Neale Cooper’s memory is ‘everywhere’ at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The memory of Aberdeen legend Neale Cooper is “everywhere” inside Pittodrie, insists his close friend and fellow Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson.

In celebrating the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph last week, the absence of club great Cooper was deeply felt.

Cooper sadly passed away on May 28, 2018 at the age of just 54.

Affectionately known as “Tattie”, he was a key part of the team who beat Real Madrid 2-1 in 1983 to conquer Europe.

At the recent Pittodrie event where the Gothenburg Greats received the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen, a chair was set aside on stage for Cooper.

A red Aberdeen shirt with the legend’s name and number – four – was draped over the chair.

Simpson came through the Aberdeen FC youth academy with Cooper and both conquered Europe.

When he was head of the Dons’ youth academy, Simpson wanted to deliver a lasting tribute to his friend.

So he ensured the club’s youth player of the year trophies were named in honour of the Gothenburg Great.

The player of the year from each age group spanning the under-10 squad to the under-16s now receives the Neale Cooper Trophy.

It is a fitting tribute to a legend who epitomised everything the youth academy stands for – an Aberdeen-raised talent who went on to become a legend.

Now Aberdeen’s pathways manager, Simpson said: “When I was involved with the academy we had the player of the year awards.

“I wanted to make the end of season awards the Neale Cooper Awards.

“In Neale’s memory, the best players from each age group will have that trophy in their house for that particular year.

“Neale’s memory is not just in your head, it is everywhere.

“When you are walking round Pittodrie and from the youth all the way to the chairman and the board of directors.”

‘We will never forget him’ – Hewitt

Cooper won the European Cup Winners’ Cup with Aberdeen when he was just 19 years old.

He would go on to win the UEFA Super Cup with the Dons later in 1983.

In a glittering Pittodrie career, the midfielder also claimed two league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

❤️ A special moment as John Hewitt accepts the Freedom of the City on behalf of his close friend and teammate, Neale Cooper.#StandFree | #Gothenburg40 pic.twitter.com/iXScESDvkJ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 12, 2023

Cooper’s legacy is felt throughout the Granite City with a Cruyff court named in his honour.

Opened at Tullos Primary school in November 2019, the £300,000 community sports facility was the second Cruyff court in the city.

It was funded by £250,000 from the city council and £50,000 from the Johan Cruyff Foundation,

The Neale Cooper court is also supported by the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

The court was built to nurture the next generation of football talents in a deprived part of the Aberdeen.

Fellow Gothenburg Great John Hewitt, who scored the winner against Real Madrid, also progressed from the Pittodrie youth ranks with Cooper.

Hewitt accepted the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen award at the Pittodrie ceremony on Friday on behalf of his close friend.

Hewitt said: “We miss Neale because I could guarantee he would have had every person in that stand laughing.

“Neale would have cracked some kind of joke.

“That was just Neale.

“He should be here as he was such a huge part of the dressing room.

“It is only right that we keep Neale in our memory.

“We will never forget him.”