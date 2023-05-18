Nine-month-old Collie rescued from cliffs at Cullen Beach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A nine-month-old Collie pup that got stuck on the cliffs at Cullen Beach has been rescued and reunited with its owners.

Emergency services were called to reports of a dog stuck on the cliffs just after 11am.

Fire crews were scrambled to the scene from Buckie, Banff and as far as Aberdeen.

Coastguard teams from Portsoy, Macduff and Burghead were on hand to assist with the rescue mission.

Crews used a salvage sheet and worked at height to safely rescue the pup.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that teams successfully managed to save the nine-month-old Collie from the cliffs at Cullen Beach. It has now been returned back to its owner.

Do you know the owner of the dog? Get in touch via livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk