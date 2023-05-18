Glenurquhart Road in Inverness to close overnight for resurfacing works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Glenurquhart Road in Inverness to close overnight for resurfacing works

The £200,000 resurfacing project is expected to take five nights, beginning on Sunday.

By Tiana Mudkavi
Bear Scotland will be resurfacing Glenurquhart Road in Inverness next week. Image: Bear Scotland.
Bear Scotland will be resurfacing Glenurquhart Road in Inverness next week. Image: Bear Scotland.

A busy Inverness road will be closed overnight next week for resurfacing works.

The £200,000 project on Glenurquhart Road begins on Sunday and is expected to take five nights.

Bear Scotland will replace a 640 metre stretch of worn-out carriageway.

Work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am and full road closures will be in place while contractors are on the road.

Throughout the day Glenurquhart Road, which forms part of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, will be open but a strict 30mph speed limit will be in place.

Access from local roads will be restricted, and diversions in place.

Northbound traffic will go along the A82 at Torvean roundabout onto General Booth Road/King Brude road and onto the Telford Street roundabout.

Southbound traffic will use the same roads.

Motorists urged to ‘plan ahead’

Ian Stewart, north-west representative for Bear Scotland, said: “These works on the A82 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The overnight closures are essential for the safety of road workers and motorists. We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and by providing a signed diversion for traffic to follow.”

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance.”

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information,” he said.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland or Twitter @trafficscotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]