Glenurquhart Road in Inverness to close overnight for resurfacing works

A busy Inverness road will be closed overnight next week for resurfacing works.

The £200,000 project on Glenurquhart Road begins on Sunday and is expected to take five nights.

Bear Scotland will replace a 640 metre stretch of worn-out carriageway.

Work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am and full road closures will be in place while contractors are on the road.

Throughout the day Glenurquhart Road, which forms part of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, will be open but a strict 30mph speed limit will be in place.

Access from local roads will be restricted, and diversions in place.

Northbound traffic will go along the A82 at Torvean roundabout onto General Booth Road/King Brude road and onto the Telford Street roundabout.

Southbound traffic will use the same roads.

Motorists urged to ‘plan ahead’

Ian Stewart, north-west representative for Bear Scotland, said: “These works on the A82 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The overnight closures are essential for the safety of road workers and motorists. We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and by providing a signed diversion for traffic to follow.”

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance.”

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information,” he said.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland or Twitter @trafficscotland.