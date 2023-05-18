Shock as far right ‘Adolf Hitler’ figure set to to speak at Elgin anti-immigrant rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as far right ‘Adolf Hitler’ figure set to to speak at Elgin anti-immigrant rally

The rally is being held in the town centre next month.

By Sean McAngus
Alek Yerbury will be the main speaker at a demonstration in Elgin held by an far-right group.
Alek Yerbury will be the main speaker at a demonstration in Elgin held by an far-right group.

A former soldier who styles himself on Adolf Hitler has been unveiled as the main speaker at an anti-immigration rally in Elgin.

Local politicians have condemned the plans, branding the news “stressful and alarming”.

The demonstration is to be held on Saturday, June 17 at the Plainstones by the far right group Highland Division.

A leaflet for the rally has been seen online saying the event is to oppose the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

The plainstones in Elgin. .

Earlier this month, it was revealed Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin will house 50 asylum seekers as part of a Home Office programme.

The rally’s planned keynote speaker is Alek Yerbury, from Leeds.

He has previously hit the headlines for reportedly calling for the use of firearms on migrants in Belarus.

Yerbury has been involved with similar marches in places such as Skegness and Hull.

Alek Yerbury speaks during a protest in Lincoln town centre, against the government’s plan to house migrants at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

What are local figures saying?

Local politicians have condemned plans for the rally.

Elgin north councillor Jeremie Fernandes said it was alarming to see such an event coming to Moray.

He added: “It is really stressful and alarming to hear about a far right group coming to Elgin.

“Moray is a welcoming region and the only people we don’t want to see here is the far right groups.

“Since the asylum seekers have arrived at the hotel, I’m not aware of any incidents. They are just settling in.”

Jeremie Fernandes who is campaigning for library fine ban
Jeremie Fernandes. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “The people of Moray will be appalled at the thought of this hate-filled organisation holding a rally in the area.

“The vile, violent and threatening rhetoric attributed to those associated is completely intolerable.”

Richard Lochhead, Moray’s MSP, said: “People locally will be horrified to hear that this far right group plans to meet in Elgin.

“As Moray’s MSP I couldn’t be clearer that hateful demonstrations like this one are not welcome in our community.”

He added: “We can never be complacent about the presence of extremist and far-right groups in this country, but I know the people in Moray to be accepting and welcoming.

“I’m confident there will be little support for this dangerous hate group within our local community.”

Highland Division was approached for comment.

