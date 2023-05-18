Shock as far right ‘Adolf Hitler’ figure set to to speak at Elgin anti-immigrant rally

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former soldier who styles himself on Adolf Hitler has been unveiled as the main speaker at an anti-immigration rally in Elgin.

Local politicians have condemned the plans, branding the news “stressful and alarming”.

The demonstration is to be held on Saturday, June 17 at the Plainstones by the far right group Highland Division.

A leaflet for the rally has been seen online saying the event is to oppose the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin will house 50 asylum seekers as part of a Home Office programme.

The rally’s planned keynote speaker is Alek Yerbury, from Leeds.

He has previously hit the headlines for reportedly calling for the use of firearms on migrants in Belarus.

Yerbury has been involved with similar marches in places such as Skegness and Hull.

What are local figures saying?

Local politicians have condemned plans for the rally.

Elgin north councillor Jeremie Fernandes said it was alarming to see such an event coming to Moray.

He added: “It is really stressful and alarming to hear about a far right group coming to Elgin.

“Moray is a welcoming region and the only people we don’t want to see here is the far right groups.

“Since the asylum seekers have arrived at the hotel, I’m not aware of any incidents. They are just settling in.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “The people of Moray will be appalled at the thought of this hate-filled organisation holding a rally in the area.

“The vile, violent and threatening rhetoric attributed to those associated is completely intolerable.”

Richard Lochhead, Moray’s MSP, said: “People locally will be horrified to hear that this far right group plans to meet in Elgin.

“As Moray’s MSP I couldn’t be clearer that hateful demonstrations like this one are not welcome in our community.”

He added: “We can never be complacent about the presence of extremist and far-right groups in this country, but I know the people in Moray to be accepting and welcoming.

“I’m confident there will be little support for this dangerous hate group within our local community.”

Highland Division was approached for comment.

