Home News Moray

Call on Buckie and Cullen parents to show support for under threat school office staff

Moray Council is currently carrying out a review of the administrative service in primaries and nurseries.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Show support for school office staff facing cuts says Cluny Primary School parent council. Image: Shutterstock
Show support for school office staff facing cuts says Cluny Primary School parent council. Image: Shutterstock

Parents, grandparents and carers are being encouraged to show support for school office staff whose jobs are under threat.

Some clerical assistants could lose their jobs if proposals go ahead.

Some clerical assistants could lose their jobs if proposals go ahead.

And administrators are looking at their hours being cut and their roles downgraded as part of the efficiencies exercise.

Fight has to come from parents

Now Cluny Primary parent council is holding a meeting to discuss the impact of the review and to show support for school office staff.

It will be held at Buckie Thistle Football Club on May 25.

Those with children, grandchildren, nephews or nieces at Cullen, Portknockie, Findochty, Portessie, Millbank, St Peter’s and Portgorden primaries as well as Cluny are asked to attend.

Cluny parent council member Sophie McWhirter is organising the event.

She said: “As parents it’s easy to take the office staff for granted when they’ve always been there.

‘They know who our children are’

“I would hate to be put in a position where they’re gone and we didn’t do anything about it.

“If something is going to be done about this, the fight has to come from the parents.

“The office staff are not there because of the pay. They’re there because they care.

“They know who our children are.”

Mrs McWhirter is also keen to hear from parent councils from across Moray about the consultation.

Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson is joined by primary school office workers raising concerns over Moray Council's plans to cut jobs and reduce hours.
Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson, bottom left, is joined by primary school office workers angry and upset over plans to cut jobs and reduce hours.

Last week members of Unison met outside Moray Council offices to voice their worries over the consultation.

Many felt angry and upset over the proposals.

The union is particularly concerned that low-paid workers – predominantly women – are facing job losses and cuts to their hours.

In a statement issued last week the local authority said it would not be appropriate to comment while the consultation is still ongoing.

Clerical and administrative staff have until June 2 to give their feedback on the council’s proposals.

The meeting will begin at 5pm in the football club’s Victoria Lounge.







