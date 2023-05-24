‘It was never in my thoughts to go anywhere else’ – Captain Martin Callum committed to Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

‘It was never in my thoughts to go anywhere else’ – Captain Martin Callum committed to Clachnacuddin

The Lilywhites skipper has signed a new contract and been awarded a testimonial.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin's Martin Callum, left, has been granted a testimonial
Clachnacuddin's Martin Callum, left, has been granted a testimonial

Captain Martin Callum says there’s no other team he wants to play for after extending his stay with Clachnacuddin.

The long-serving midfielder – who is also part of Jordan MacDonald’s coaching staff – recently penned a contract extension with the Lilywhites for next season.

Callum, 34, believes he can continue to contribute as both a player and a coach at Grant Street Park next term.

The skipper said: “I wouldn’t have left Clach even if the opportunity wasn’t there to play, I would have stayed and helped on the coaching side.

“There’s a good crop of young players at the club who I feel I can help both on and off the pitch.

“I’m not going to be around forever and these guys are the future of the club so hopefully with my experience I can help them both when I’m playing and coaching.

“There’s nobody else I’d want to play for, I’ve been at Clach for 11 years so in Highland League terms it was never in my thoughts to go anywhere else.

“Once I sat down with the guys at the club and they wanted me to keep playing it was an easy decision for me.”

Pride at testimonial

Along with his contract extension Callum has been granted a testimonial by Clach.

He added: “It was nice when the club offered me a testimonial, I really appreciate it and I’d like to thank the club for that.

“It was never something I thought about when I first signed for Clach.

“For myself and my family it’s a proud achievement, I’m proud to play for Clach and proud to have done it for so long and it was nice of the club to make the gesture.

“I wasn’t 100% sure whether I’d get offered a playing contract so when they offered me the playing contract and the testimonial I was delighted.”

