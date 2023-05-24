‘It was never in my thoughts to go anywhere else’ – Captain Martin Callum committed to Clachnacuddin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Captain Martin Callum says there’s no other team he wants to play for after extending his stay with Clachnacuddin.

The long-serving midfielder – who is also part of Jordan MacDonald’s coaching staff – recently penned a contract extension with the Lilywhites for next season.

Callum, 34, believes he can continue to contribute as both a player and a coach at Grant Street Park next term.

The skipper said: “I wouldn’t have left Clach even if the opportunity wasn’t there to play, I would have stayed and helped on the coaching side.

“There’s a good crop of young players at the club who I feel I can help both on and off the pitch.

Club captain Martin Callum has agreed a 1 year contract extension at Grant Street Park.

Martin has also been awarded a testimonial by the club to mark his service and commitment to the Lilywhites.

Congratulations Martin. pic.twitter.com/PsrKpIR6kF — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) May 19, 2023

“I’m not going to be around forever and these guys are the future of the club so hopefully with my experience I can help them both when I’m playing and coaching.

“There’s nobody else I’d want to play for, I’ve been at Clach for 11 years so in Highland League terms it was never in my thoughts to go anywhere else.

“Once I sat down with the guys at the club and they wanted me to keep playing it was an easy decision for me.”

Pride at testimonial

Along with his contract extension Callum has been granted a testimonial by Clach.

He added: “It was nice when the club offered me a testimonial, I really appreciate it and I’d like to thank the club for that.

“It was never something I thought about when I first signed for Clach.

“For myself and my family it’s a proud achievement, I’m proud to play for Clach and proud to have done it for so long and it was nice of the club to make the gesture.

“I wasn’t 100% sure whether I’d get offered a playing contract so when they offered me the playing contract and the testimonial I was delighted.”