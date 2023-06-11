‘It’s the only way to stop it’: Elgin man spends thousands on MS treatment in Mexico – and wants others to know about it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘It’s the only way to stop it’: Elgin man spends thousands on MS treatment in Mexico – and wants others to know about it

Andrew Mulholland is spending four weeks in Mexico to undergo a procedure that he hopes will stop his Multiple Sclerosis in his tracks.

By Sean McAngus
Andrew Mulholland is undergoing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in Clinica Ruiz in Mexico.
Andrew Mulholland is undergoing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in Clinica Ruiz in Mexico.

The first time Andrew Mulholland had an inkling something might be wrong was when his left leg and right foot went numb.

Not even in his 40s at that point, the game developer remembers the sensation being “like he had put on tight boxers”.

That first worry became a very real diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

The progressive brain and nerve condition’s symptoms can range from pins and needles to being wheelchair-bound.

There is no cure.

But Andrew, now 41, has travelled to the other side of the world from his Elgin home for $54,500 medical treatment.

This week, he spoke to us from Mexico where he is undergoing stem cell treatment.

‘It felt like I was wearing tight boxers’

In January, Andrew Mulholland was diagnosed with the brain and nerve condition.

He is a founder and director of leading game developer Hunted Cow Studios based on South Street.

Two years ago, Andrew first realised something could be wrong.

He said: “My left leg was numb up to my knee and my right foot got numb.

“It felt like I was wearing tight boxers.

“I went to Dr Gray’s for tests and doctors discovered it was a clinically isolated syndrome.

“That means it was the first time of having neurological issues. They also found lesions on my spine.”

Andrew Mulholland.

The numbness seemed to disappear.

However, last October, he woke up with it returning.

He explained: “In October, I woke up with pins and needles in my fingers.

“I went back to the doctors who diagnosed me with MS after discovering a lesion higher up on my spine and a lesion on my brain.

“My left foot is numb at the bottom, my fingers feel a bit numb and I get headaches.

“Doctors say I have mild symptoms.

“The biggest scare is if you don’t do anything about, you could end up in a wheelchair.”

What is Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation?

Andrew began researching a treatment in Mexico, and decided to go for it.

Last month, he landed in South America to undergo Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation.

This is chemotherapy where immune cells are removed.

The immune system is then rebuilt using stem cells from the bone marrow.

He is receiving treatment from Clinica Ruiz, in the city of Puebla, for around four weeks.

The private hospital is the largest specialist autoimmune disease centre of its kind in the world.

View from rooftop of the clinic.

Andrew explained: “They do the treatment in the UK but won’t offer it unless you fail the other drugs first.

“I chose to go abroad to do it as a first line treatment.

“I discovered a lot of information about the treatment including on the MS Society website.

Andrew Mulholland getting treatment.

“It basically wipes out your immune system and rebuilds it by giving your own stem cells back.

“I paid for the treatment myself and it cost around $54,500 dollars for the process and I pay around another $2,750 dollars for a full-time care giver who looks after me and lives with me in the building.

“A lot of people take their partners or parents with them but Jules had to stay at home to look after our daughter.

“However, there are organisations who fundraise to help people get the treatment.”

“In Mexico, you have your own apartment, there’s a restaurant, you can get food delivered to the room, and there’s a rooftop garden you can sit in and socialise.”

Hopes for the treatment

He has high hopes for the treatment to stop his condition from deteriorating any further.

Andrew added: “It is the only treatment to stop the condition rather than just slow it down like others.

“I want to raise more awareness of this option as I was never told about it.

“They don’t call it a cure as it doesn’t fix previous damage but it stops further damage.

“I want to stop it before it becomes worse.

“I wish more people were given the choice in the UK to do it if they want to do it.”

Visit this Facebook group to follow his journey.

You can visit the MS Society website for more information about the treatment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Police tape has been erected outside the Scotmid store and around Milton Drive as police remain at the scene.
Woman airlifted to hospital following 'stabbing' in Buckie
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Sammy Thompson was jailed at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facbook Date; Unknown
Abusive boyfriend who repeatedly punched girlfriend in face had to be dragged from dock…
Miss Lossie Mouth in front of a sign saying "words" performing to packed room in Elgin Library.
'We went to see Miss Lossie Mouth at Elgin library and loved it'
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Adkadiusz Gros has been warned he'll be arrested at the airport next time he visits if he doesn't pay his fine.. Elgin court story. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Polish man who throttled girlfriend warned he'll be arrested at airport if he doesn't…
A crowd cheering on competitors at the Inverness Highland Games.
Highland Games Calendar 2023: All the events near you in the north and north-east
Paul Cannavan.
Moray self-starter swaps courtroom for woodland cabins
Karen Dunbar of Chewin' the Fat is coming to Elgin with Breakneck Comedy.
'A good level of rowdiness': Chewin' the Fat's Karen Dunbar looks forward to Elgin…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Belinda King appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; 08/06/2023
Owner of two huskies who killed sheep at farm ordered to repay farmer
Police Scotland stock image
Teens, aged 13 and 15, charged after motorbike stolen from Buckie circus act
The plainstones in Elgin. .
Locals invited to anti-fascist community event as far right 'Adolf Hitler' figure comes to…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]