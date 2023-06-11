Shy guy Errol, feline duo Jazz and Toby and python Polly are all on the hunt for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a furry or scaly companion to brighten your day?

Then why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire to visit these pets looking for their forever homes.

The north-east base rehomes hundreds of dogs, cats and other creatures every year and makes sure they are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, we shine the spotlight on four current residents looking for their forever home.

Read on to find out more about the adorable Errol, Jazz, Toby and Polly.

Errol

Errol is an affectionate cat looking for a new home. Although he can be a little shy at first, once he gets to know a person he is very loving and sweet.

His favourite kinds of affection include cuddles, head scratches and being groomed. He lets people know he is enjoying himself with a loud purr and even a little bit of drool.

Errol enjoys playing with toys and using his scratching post and would benefit from outdoor access in his new home.

He is looking for a home with adults only or with a family with older “cat-savvy” children. Due to a heart murmur, Errol does require a veterinary check up every six months to monitor his condition.

While he does not require medication at the moment, Errol does get special dental sticks to improve his teeth.

If you can give Errol a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Jazz and Toby

Jazz and Toby are a gentle pair of elderly bonded cats looking for a cosy, quiet retirement home.

The pair – who are looking for an adult-only forever home – are great friends who also enjoy their own space and have separate beds.

The shyer one of the two, Toby is 11-years-old but is very friendly once he gets to know you. 16-year-old Jazz is slightly older but is a little deaf so can be easily startled.

Toby has a heart murmur and is on medication for his condition, which is something any new owner must take into consideration before adopting the felines.

If you can give Jazz and Toby a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Polly

Polly is a well-handled python who is searching for a new home.

She enjoys sitting on stop of a log in her vivarium watching the world go by.

This snake will need a knowledgeable owner who can provide a large vivarium with lots of ornaments for Polly to curl up underneath.

If you can give Polly a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.