Home News Moray

Proposal for a single head teacher to take charge of three primary schools in Moray

Councillors will be asked to introduce the federation model for Newmill, Botriphnie at Drummuir and Rothiemay primaries.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A single head teacher could take charge of three primary schools if proposals are agrees. Image: Shutterstock
A single head teacher could be put in charge of three Moray primary schools.

The move is seen as part of a solution to the local authority’s recruitment problems.

Councillors will be asked to introduce the federation model for Newmill, Botriphnie at Drummuir and Rothiemay primaries, that are in the Keith Grammar associated schools group.

The measure could come into force ahead of a full review of the council’s leadership and management in primary schools policy.

Head teacher recruitment problems

Newmill and Botriphnie already share a head teacher.

There is also a single head for Rothiemay and Crossroads Primary at Grange.

However, Crossroads is currently mothballed, and the council is struggling to get a head teacher to cover Rothiemay.

During this school session, the council has advertised eight acting head teacher posts.

Three had to be re-advertised and two of those are still vacant.

Crossroads Primary is currently mothballed. Image: DC Thomson

Under current policy the Rothiemay head teacher job would have to be
advertised as a permanent post.

However, approval is being sought for a single head for Newmill, Botriphnie and Rothiemay to secure leadership across the schools.

As the council’s aim is to have no class-committed head teachers, a new recommendation will allow for a paired headship to be considered when a teaching head post becomes vacant.

That would apply for schools with fewer than 145 pupils.

Shared headships

At the moment a further round of advertising would have to be conducted before a shared model is considered.

There are three other head teacher pairings in Moray. They are Glenlivet and Tomintoul, Portgordon and Portknockie as well as Knockando and Inveravon.

But there have been no pupils at Inveravon Primary for the last six years, and the council is waiting for conformation from the Scottish Government on whether it can close the school for good.

Members of Moray Council education, children’s and leisure services committee will discus changed to shared head teacher roles. Image: Moray Council

In her report head of education Vivien Cross said: “Securing stable and high quality leadership across schools in Moray is a key priority in order to ensure that schools are well led, managed and that the needs of learners are met.

“With increasing difficulties being experienced in recruiting head teachers to small schools, a move to federation models allows opportunities to maintain and continue leadership and management arrangements, whereby posts are hard to fill.”

Members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee will discuss the matter on June 7.

