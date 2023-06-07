Josh Sims keen to share glory with Ross County team-mates after netting winning play-off penalty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Sims delivered Ross County’s moment of play-off glory – but insists his team-mates deserve the credit for the Staggies’ great escape.

Winger Sims netted the decisive spot-kick in Sunday’s penalty shoot-out to keep the Dingwall side in the Premiership, after they came from three goals down against Partick Thistle.

It was a moment to savour for Sims, who had come on as a substitute earlier in the match.

Sims made the switch to Victoria Park in February 2022, having been without a club for several months after leaving Southampton.

The 26-year-old moved to Scotland aiming to resurrect his career, having suffered from a long succession of medical problems which affected his bowel and heart.

Although he has made just 10 league starts this season, Sims, who has a further year on his contract, was thrilled to end the campaign on such a high note.

Sims said: “I got back to my phone and had everyone messaging me saying I had deserved that, after everything I have been through.

“For me personally, taking the winning penalty was amazing. But it was so much more than that.

“I have not played as much as I would have liked, so I’ve got to give credit to the boys because they put us in that position. They clawed it back.

“For me to take the winning penalty was a little moment in the season that I will take away, going into the summer.

“But I think the credit has to go to the boys that have played the majority of the games.”

Winger had courage to follow his convictions

Although County had practiced for the possibility of penalties on Saturday, Sims revealed he changed his original plan during the course of the all-important shoot-out.

The Englishman added: “On Saturday in training, we just took one penalty each. I put it bottom left, but just as I stepped up I had seen the goalkeeper dive low, so I just lifted it up enough.

“In my head I was going to go bottom left, and I saw him dive early so I just lifted it, and when it hit the back of the net it was an unbelievable feeling.

“It’s not easy, because sometimes you can overdo it. That’s when you lean back and it can go over.

“It’s about having that confidence to do what you have been doing in training.

“It was Don Cowie who said that it could go to penalties, so he got us all to take one.

“That is credit to the staff to do that, because it means when you are stepping up there you have the confidence. It was a good feeling.”

Sims looking forward to next term

Having come through an intense pressure situation to retain Premiership status, Sims is now determined to embrace a fresh start next term.

He added: “The crazy thing is, we have done it the hard way.

“Looking at it now, it’s a clean slate for next season. We are staying in the division, and we can regroup in the summer.

“We will have a nice little break now, and just be ready to go next season.

“Hopefully we will not be in that situation again, because I don’t think many people can take that. Especially not me.”