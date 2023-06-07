Josh Sims keen to share glory with Ross County team-mates after netting winning play-off penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Sims keen to share glory with Ross County team-mates after netting winning play-off penalty

Sims' spot-kick secured a dramatic shoot-out win over Partick Thistle to keep the Staggies in the Premiership.

By Andy Skinner
Josh Sims celebrates with Ross County supporters following the play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Josh Sims celebrates with Ross County supporters following the play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Josh Sims delivered Ross County’s moment of play-off glory – but insists his team-mates deserve the credit for the Staggies’ great escape.

Winger Sims netted the decisive spot-kick in Sunday’s penalty shoot-out to keep the Dingwall side in the Premiership, after they came from three goals down against Partick Thistle.

It was a moment to savour for Sims, who had come on as a substitute earlier in the match.

Sims made the switch to Victoria Park in February 2022, having been without a club for several months after leaving Southampton.

The 26-year-old moved to Scotland aiming to resurrect his career, having suffered from a long succession of medical problems which affected his bowel and heart.

Ross County's Josh Sims running with one hand arm up in celebration
Ross County’s Josh Sims celebrates scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: PA

Although he has made just 10 league starts this season, Sims, who has a further year on his contract, was thrilled to end the campaign on such a high note.

Sims said: “I got back to my phone and had everyone messaging me saying I had deserved that, after everything I have been through.

“For me personally, taking the winning penalty was amazing. But it was so much more than that.

“I have not played as much as I would have liked, so I’ve got to give credit to the boys because they put us in that position. They clawed it back.

“For me to take the winning penalty was a little moment in the season that I will take away, going into the summer.

“But I think the credit has to go to the boys that have played the majority of the games.”

Winger had courage to follow his convictions

Although County had practiced for the possibility of penalties on Saturday, Sims revealed he changed his original plan during the course of the all-important shoot-out.

Josh Sims kicking the ball on the pitch
Josh Sims converts Ross County’s winning penalty in the Premiership play-off shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

The Englishman added: “On Saturday in training, we just took one penalty each. I put it bottom left, but just as I stepped up I had seen the goalkeeper dive low, so I just lifted it up enough.

“In my head I was going to go bottom left, and I saw him dive early so I just lifted it, and when it hit the back of the net it was an unbelievable feeling.

“It’s not easy, because sometimes you can overdo it. That’s when you lean back and it can go over.

“It’s about having that confidence to do what you have been doing in training.

“It was Don Cowie who said that it could go to penalties, so he got us all to take one.

“That is credit to the staff to do that, because it means when you are stepping up there you have the confidence. It was a good feeling.”

Sims looking forward to next term

Having come through an intense pressure situation to retain Premiership status, Sims is now determined to embrace a fresh start next term.

He added: “The crazy thing is, we have done it the hard way.

“Looking at it now, it’s a clean slate for next season. We are staying in the division, and we can regroup in the summer.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay with his fist in the air
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“We will have a nice little break now, and just be ready to go next season.

“Hopefully we will not be in that situation again, because I don’t think many people can take that. Especially not me.”

