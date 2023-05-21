Moray health manager deployed to support those fleeing from war-torn Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray health manager deployed to support those fleeing from war-torn Sudan

Liz Tait, from Lossiemouth, travelled to Cyprus when the violence broke out in Sudan last month.

By Ellie Milne
Headshot of Liz Tait wearing a red and grey British Red Cross jacket
Liz Tait, from Lossiemouth, is a British Red Cross volunteers and NHS Grampian clinical governance expert. Image: FCDO.

A Moray health manager has spoken of the harrowing cases she dealt with while volunteering to support British citizens fleeing war-torn Sudan.

British Red Cross volunteer Liz Tait, from Lossiemouth, was deployed to Cyprus when the violence erupted in Sudan last month.

She was part of the UK Government’s operation to rescue more than 2,450 people from the country – where more than 600 people have been killed.

“The memory that sticks most in my mind was a lady, probably the same age as me, who had to leave her terminally ill husband behind,” she said.

Liz Tait was deployed to Cyprus with the British Red Cross. Image: FCDO.

“They both held British passports, but he was certainly not well enough to make that journey. I think he was very much towards end-of-life and she was absolutely heart-broken because she knew she would never see him again.

“It must have been the worst of dilemmas, but the husband had very much wanted her to go. He wanted to die knowing that she had escaped to safety.”

The 64-year-old sat with the woman to talk about her memories and to reassure her she had made the right decision.

“Her story will live with me forever,” she added.

People running for their lives

When she is not supporting those in emergency situations through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Ms Tait works as a clinical governance expert for NHS Grampian’s Moray Health & Social Care Partnership.

In the past, she has been deployed to China, Afghanistan, Dominica and Tunisia to offer crucial support for people going through “the most appalling distressful situations”.

She said: “Just having someone there to discuss how they are feeling and letting them talk about their experience and acknowledging what they’ve been through and offering support can make such a massive difference to a person’s recovery.”

Liz Tait offered support to those who had to flee from Sudan. Here she is pictured with a mother and her baby. Image: FCDO.

Most of the people she supported in Cyprus had been caught up in the violence in Sudan – and had to run for their lives past rotting bodies in the street.

“People were describing very, very difficult journeys,” she said. “There were stories of people having their cars taken from them at gunpoint.

“There was one person who had been travelling with her parents when they came under attack. They’d all run for their lives, but they had no idea where her parents were. It had been too dangerous to go back and look for them. It was very distressing to hear.

“People had also been taken at gunpoint out of their houses and as far as they are concerned, they will never see those properties or possessions ever again. One person I spoke to said, ‘It will all be gone’, but these people were still just glad to be safe.”

Liz Tait during a previous deployment in China. Image: FCDO.

Thousands evacuated

The UK Government’s rescue of 2,450 people from Sudan has been the longest and largest evacuation by any Western nation.

In total, more than 700,000 people are estimated to have been forced to flee in fear.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “I’m incredibly proud of the vital work that the British Red Cross, and people like Liz are doing to help the most vulnerable in response to humanitarian crises around the globe – often in very challenging circumstances.

“People from across the UK have been at the very heart of our efforts to help people fleeing Sudan in their hour of need, and I am grateful for their tireless service and dedication.

“The UK has coordinated the longest and largest evacuation of any Western country and brought 2,450 people to safety from Sudan.

“Our priority now is to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those who need it and to continue to press for a long-term ceasefire.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]