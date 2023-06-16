King’s Birthday Honours: George Gray Alexander ‘humbled’ to be made MBE for services to Forres community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

King’s Birthday Honours: George Gray Alexander ‘humbled’ to be made MBE for services to Forres community

The former Forres councillor and founder of the Forres Heritage Trust is included in the King's Birthday Honours.

By Ellie Milne
George Alexander on Forres High Street
George Gray Alexander has been made a MBE for his services to the community in Forres. Image: DC Thomson.

A Forres community stalwart said it was “humbling” to be made a MBE in this year’s Kings Birthday Honours.

George Gray Alexander, who has lived in Forres for 44 years, has been recognised for his services to the community.

“It’s an honour,” he said. “And, it’s humbling as well.

“A lot of what I do in the community depended on lots of other people, so I’m accepting it in the name of the people who have done years of tremendous community work before me.

George Gray Alexander (centre) with the trustees of the Forres Heritage Trust outside The Tolbooth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I would not have been here is it was not on the back of a lot of hard work.”

Originally from the Mearns in Aberdeenshire, the 73-year-old first came to Forres as a self-employed farmer in 1979 before retraining as a maths teacher at 40.

He was offered a permanent job at Forres Academy where he stayed for 22 years until he became a councillor.

Serving the Forres community

The 73-year-old still lives in the town with his wife, Kathleen, who he plans to celebrate his MBE with alongside their five children and 10 grandchildren.

“It’s a super place to live and raise a family,” he added.

Mr Alexander formed the Forres Heritage Trust and negotiated a community asset transfer of The Tolbooth which has now returned to community use.

The former Moray Council leader is an active supporter of the Forres Activities Association and organises the tri-annual Forres Scottish Week, and the annual Forres Youth Concert.

He said a stand out achievement was his role in bringing the European Pipe Band Championships to Forres, which took place in the town six times.

In recognition of his work, Mr Alexander was previously made a Burgess of the Royal Burgh of Forres.

Full list of local recipients in the King’s Birthday Honours

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/scotland/5851237/kings-birthday-honours-all-the-people-highlands-moray-aberdeenshire-list/

