King’s Birthday Honours: George Gray Alexander ‘humbled’ to be made MBE for services to Forres community

A Forres community stalwart said it was “humbling” to be made a MBE in this year’s Kings Birthday Honours.

George Gray Alexander, who has lived in Forres for 44 years, has been recognised for his services to the community.

“It’s an honour,” he said. “And, it’s humbling as well.

“A lot of what I do in the community depended on lots of other people, so I’m accepting it in the name of the people who have done years of tremendous community work before me.

“I would not have been here is it was not on the back of a lot of hard work.”

Originally from the Mearns in Aberdeenshire, the 73-year-old first came to Forres as a self-employed farmer in 1979 before retraining as a maths teacher at 40.

He was offered a permanent job at Forres Academy where he stayed for 22 years until he became a councillor.

Serving the Forres community

The 73-year-old still lives in the town with his wife, Kathleen, who he plans to celebrate his MBE with alongside their five children and 10 grandchildren.

“It’s a super place to live and raise a family,” he added.

Mr Alexander formed the Forres Heritage Trust and negotiated a community asset transfer of The Tolbooth which has now returned to community use.

The former Moray Council leader is an active supporter of the Forres Activities Association and organises the tri-annual Forres Scottish Week, and the annual Forres Youth Concert.

He said a stand out achievement was his role in bringing the European Pipe Band Championships to Forres, which took place in the town six times.

In recognition of his work, Mr Alexander was previously made a Burgess of the Royal Burgh of Forres.

