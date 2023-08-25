Elgin stroke survivor to take on daunting zipline challenge for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin stroke survivor to take on daunting zipline challenge for charity

Paula Leask now works for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland after they supported her following a stroke at just 29 years old.

By Ross Hempseed
Susan Pollock and Paula Leask, stroke survivor from Elgin.
From L-R Susan Pollock and Paula Leask, Community Support Coordinator. Image: CHSS.

A stroke survivor from Elgin will take on the dreaded zipline challenge to raise funds for charity which gave her “a second chance at life”.

Paula Leask will attempt the Zipline the Clyde challenge next month in support of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS).

The charity was instrumental in helping Ms Leask following a stroke at just 29 years old.

Special thanks for the CHSS nurse Lyndsey who provided care and support for Ms Leask during her recovery.

She was so thankful for the help that Ms Leask now works from CHSS as one of their Community Support Coordinator.

Her role is to empower and support others who have gone through similar things and now she wants to take things further to raise vital funds for CHSS.

Ms Leask has a ‘second chance at life’

She said: “I have come through the charity as someone supported after a stroke at 29 years old. At one time I didn’t have very much hope for the future.

“I went on to volunteer and now I’m a Community Support Coordinator. I am so thankful for my second chance at life.

“Every day I’m inspired by the love I see, the determination and hope. Every day I’m inspired by our amazing volunteers. Every day I’m inspired by kindness. People are everything.

“People give us strength and hope when we feel like we have nothing left. We can’t change what’s happened, but we can help people through tough times. Life should not be condition led, but person led.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland are putting people in front of their conditions to ensure no life is half lived. Together we can make a difference.”

Ms Leask and her friend Susan Pollock from North Lanarkshire will brave the epic zipline down the Clyde early in September.

