Elgin stroke survivor to take on daunting zipline challenge for charity

A stroke survivor from Elgin will take on the dreaded zipline challenge to raise funds for charity which gave her “a second chance at life”.

Paula Leask will attempt the Zipline the Clyde challenge next month in support of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS).

The charity was instrumental in helping Ms Leask following a stroke at just 29 years old.

Special thanks for the CHSS nurse Lyndsey who provided care and support for Ms Leask during her recovery.

She was so thankful for the help that Ms Leask now works from CHSS as one of their Community Support Coordinator.

Her role is to empower and support others who have gone through similar things and now she wants to take things further to raise vital funds for CHSS.

Ms Leask has a ‘second chance at life’

She said: “I have come through the charity as someone supported after a stroke at 29 years old. At one time I didn’t have very much hope for the future.

“I went on to volunteer and now I’m a Community Support Coordinator. I am so thankful for my second chance at life.

“Every day I’m inspired by the love I see, the determination and hope. Every day I’m inspired by our amazing volunteers. Every day I’m inspired by kindness. People are everything.

“People give us strength and hope when we feel like we have nothing left. We can’t change what’s happened, but we can help people through tough times. Life should not be condition led, but person led.

“Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland are putting people in front of their conditions to ensure no life is half lived. Together we can make a difference.”

Ms Leask and her friend Susan Pollock from North Lanarkshire will brave the epic zipline down the Clyde early in September.