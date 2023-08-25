Russell Dingwall confident Elgin City’s best has yet to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Dingwall confident Elgin City’s best has yet to come

The Black and Whites have taken a point from their opening three League Two matches, and host East Fife this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Motherwell
Russell Dingwall in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Russell Dingwall believes Elgin City have yet to hit top gear this season as they prepare to host East Fife on Saturday.

The Black and Whites have taken a point from their opening three League Two matches, but have advanced to the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Their next opponents are a Fifers outfit who defeated them 3-1 in the Viaplay Cup group stage last month.

Midfielder Dingwall is confident his side are in a stronger place than they were on that occasion, and he is determined to showcase this by claiming a first league victory of the campaign.

Dingwall, who signed a new two-year deal in the summer, said: “It’s all about trying to gel together. It’s going to take time, we know that, but we can’t lose too much ground in the league while we are doing that.

Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall
Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall. Image: Elgin City FC.

“We need to start picking up results and we know that.

“We were using the cup to build our squad. The last time we played East Fife they were pretty much at full strength for what they will be this season. We had a few younger boys playing, but we have had a lot more players come in since then.

“It has been a big change for the whole club this summer, and the squad as well.

“The whole pre-season it was all about building towards the league. We have started a bit slow, but in all the games we have been right among it.

“We know we have been nowhere near our best, so that’s the positive we have to take on. If we can kick on and create a few more chances, and score the first goal in a game, we can kick on from there.

“We have not been good, yet we have not been far off it at all.”

Midfielder aiming to make home advantage count

Dingwall is relishing the opportunity to return to Borough Briggs, with the 26-year-old determined to make the most of City’s home games this season.

He added: “Last week was a tough one for us. We weren’t good.

“I thought Spartans were a really good side who played some really nice football and we struggled to match them.

“It was a case of what we want to do to teams happening to us.

“It will be good to get back to Borough Briggs. We won on penalties against Forfar (in the SPFL Trust Trophy) which was a good result, and it hopefully gives us something to build on.

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Drumchapel United
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Drumchapel United. Image: SNS.

“We know it should be a difficult place to come to. We get it on the other end when we go away on a long journey, so it should really be a positive for us when teams come up here.

“It’s just about starting games right and going from there, because we know teams will be a bit lethargic after the long journey, and we need to take advantage of it.”

Draper making most of loan market

Player-manager Ross Draper has made seven new additions during the summer, with all but two of the new arrivals joining on loan.

Liam Harvey and Blair MacKenzie have joined from Aberdeen, while Matthew Wright, Ryan MacLeman and Connall Ewan are on temporary deals from Ross County.

Liam Harvey gives chase to Motherwell's Luca Ross
Liam Harvey gives chase to Motherwell’s Luca Ross. Image: SNS.

Dingwall, who came through the youth ranks at County before joining Elgin in 2019, hopes his side can benefit from the injection of young freshness in their side.

Dingwall added: “You know what you get when you bring in young boys on loan. You get lots of energy and enthusiasm to come and play.

“With a new squad, that’s what we need.

“They have obviously got quality, being full-time and training every day, which is why they are at those clubs. It’s good for us to get them on board.

“If you are a young player at County or Aberdeen, and you go out on loan and start playing week-in, week-out, it gives you a focus for the end of your week.

“You don’t feel like you are just training every week for no reason.

“For myself, I found when I went out on loan it gave me something to aim to at the weekend and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

