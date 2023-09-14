A different bank every day: Innovative banking hub to open next week in Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A different bank every day: Innovative banking hub to open next week in Forres

The scheme is aimed at filling the gaps after all the major cut branch numbers.

By Sean McAngus
The old Clydesdale Bank at 96 High Street will be permanent location for the hub once work is completed.
The old Clydesdale Bank at 96 High Street will be permanent location for the hub once work is completed.

Next week, a new Forres banking hub will open in their temporary home to address the loss of banking services.

On Wednesday, the hub will open within the Moray Firth Credit Union.

This is until work is completed to transform the old Clydesdale Bank at 96 High Street into their permanent base.

A general view of Forres High Street featuring the Tolbooth. Councillors have urged planners to remember parking for those who need to use cars in their regeneration plans.
Forres High Street. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

What is the banking hub?

Cash Access UK aims to protect nationwide access to cash.

The hub will provide locals with access to banking services.

This space will operate independently on Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Here is the rotation for what banks they focuse on what days:

Mondays: Bank of Scotland

Tuesdays: Royal Bank of Scotland

Wednesdays: TSB bank

Plans for Wednesdays and Fridays are to be confirmed.

It will also offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions every day of the week.

The old Clydesdale Bank at 96 High Street will become the permanent location for the hub once work is completed.

‘Great news for Forres’

Gareth Oakley, Cash Access UK CEO said: “While we work to open the permanent banking hub, I’m pleased to confirm we’ve opened a temporary hub in Forres which will help local people and businesses with everyday cash and banking services.

“There are already three hubs up and running across Scotland that are making a huge difference. I know the temporary and forthcoming permanent hub will be just as popular.”

Ross Borkett, head of banking at the Post Office said: “It’s great news that there will be a temporary banking hub in Forres whilst we continue to work with Cash Access UK to open the permanent solution.

“I want to specifically thank the local postmaster Paul McBain who will be delivering the hub in Forres, ensuring local businesses will have somewhere convenient to deposit their cash takings and maximise the time they spend trading.

Victory for local campaigners

Moray’s MP Douglas Ross and MSP Richard Lochhead. Image: PA/DC Thomson.

Moray’s MP Douglas Ross and MSP Richard Lochhead have both welcomed the service.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “I’m delighted to hear that a temporary banking hub is opening in the Credit Union whilst work progresses on the opening of a permanent hub for Forres.”

While Mr Ross described it as a “terrific victory” for local campaigners.

He added: “I shared the widespread frustration among the local community following bank closures in the town which has ultimately left Forres with no bank.

“I have been pleased to work alongside the Post Office, Cash Access UK and others to ensure we found the right banking hub for residents in Forres.”

