A different bank every day: Innovative banking hub to open next week in Forres

Next week, a new Forres banking hub will open in their temporary home to address the loss of banking services.

On Wednesday, the hub will open within the Moray Firth Credit Union.

This is until work is completed to transform the old Clydesdale Bank at 96 High Street into their permanent base.

What is the banking hub?

Cash Access UK aims to protect nationwide access to cash.

The hub will provide locals with access to banking services.

This space will operate independently on Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Here is the rotation for what banks they focuse on what days:

Mondays: Bank of Scotland

Tuesdays: Royal Bank of Scotland

Wednesdays: TSB bank

Plans for Wednesdays and Fridays are to be confirmed.

It will also offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions every day of the week.

‘Great news for Forres’

Gareth Oakley, Cash Access UK CEO said: “While we work to open the permanent banking hub, I’m pleased to confirm we’ve opened a temporary hub in Forres which will help local people and businesses with everyday cash and banking services.

“There are already three hubs up and running across Scotland that are making a huge difference. I know the temporary and forthcoming permanent hub will be just as popular.”

Ross Borkett, head of banking at the Post Office said: “It’s great news that there will be a temporary banking hub in Forres whilst we continue to work with Cash Access UK to open the permanent solution.

“I want to specifically thank the local postmaster Paul McBain who will be delivering the hub in Forres, ensuring local businesses will have somewhere convenient to deposit their cash takings and maximise the time they spend trading.

Victory for local campaigners

Moray’s MP Douglas Ross and MSP Richard Lochhead have both welcomed the service.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “I’m delighted to hear that a temporary banking hub is opening in the Credit Union whilst work progresses on the opening of a permanent hub for Forres.”

While Mr Ross described it as a “terrific victory” for local campaigners.

He added: “I shared the widespread frustration among the local community following bank closures in the town which has ultimately left Forres with no bank.

“I have been pleased to work alongside the Post Office, Cash Access UK and others to ensure we found the right banking hub for residents in Forres.”