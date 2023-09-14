Buckie-born Sylvia Stuart: Retired nursery worker and gardening expert dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Buckie-born Sylvia Stuart: Retired nursery worker and gardening expert dies

She had a passion for gardening and together with her husband, Bill, created a landscaped garden in the grounds of the nursery.

By Chris Ferguson
Buckie-born former nursery worker and Perth In Bloom winner Sylvia Stuart.
Buckie-born former nursery worker and Perth In Bloom winner Sylvia Stuart has died.

Sylvia Stuart who provided inspiration to generations of children at Crieff Road nursery, in Perth, has died aged 81.

She was a social worker and nursery leader responsible not just for the welfare of the children but often some of their families.

Sylvia had a lifelong passion for gardening and together with her husband, Bill, created a landscaped garden in the grounds of the nursery.

For two years in the 1990s, the couple were winners of the Perth In Bloom garden competition and they went on to play active roles in the Beautiful Perth committee.

Early years

Sylvia was born in 1942 near Buckie to farmer Kenneth Bowie and his wife, Ella.

She was educated locally and then went to work looking after children in one of the big estate houses.

Sylvia met her future husband when he came to do work on her father’s farm. They married in Keith in 1960 and had two of a family, Kenneth and Pauleen.

They set up home in Fife Keith where Bill worked for the Glen Keith distillery. In 1965 he joined the prison service and the family moved to Inverness.

A move to Glenochil near Stirling followed and then Bill was posted to Perth Prison and the family moved to the city in 1978.

Work with children

Sylvia began work at a children’s home in Nimmo Avenue during which time she studied and qualified as a social worker on day release in Dundee.

It was after she gained her qualifications that she was invited to join Crieff Road nursery which had a catchment taking in a deprived part of the city.

Her daughter, Pauleen, said: “It was because of her social work qualification that she became the link between children and their families and would often go on home visits to assess families’ needs.

“It was a job she loved and even in later years, children, or even their children, would remember mum and speak.”

Sylvia eventually retired when she was around 55 but continued to work on a supply basis for another five years.

Garden winners

The couple’s garden at their Hillend Road home won Perth In Bloom’s best front garden category in 1995 and 1997 and Sylvia went on to became a local judge for Britain In Bloom.

Pauleen said: “My mother also volunteered with Perth and Kinross Council and took part in litter picks, often with pupils from Perth High School.

“My father was a volunteer too and helped paint roundabouts when St Johnstone were in Scottish Cup finals and he painted the front of the historic JS Lees fruit shop on the old bridge in Perth.”

Sylvia, a member of Letham St Mark’s Church, also worked on gardening and horticulture projects with offenders serving community payback orders.

Support for orphanage

One of her biggest commitments was raising money for an orphanage in Zimbabwe, a connection made through her husband’s brother, a former prison governor in the country.

“They started off selling jams, cakes and serving teas in their garden and moved on to garage sales until the events became too big and they had to stop. Over the years they went to Africa to visit the orphanage seven times.

“My mother had a love of children and also the outdoors and did her best to get children to enjoy the outdoors too.”

Sylvia and Bill were grandparents to Louise, Ross, Greig and great-grandparents to Ellie and Harriet.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

