Two men taken to hospital by air ambulance after two vehicle collision on A95 in Moray

Police remain at the scene and the road remains closed in both directions.

By Chris Cromar
Police road closed sign and cones, with ambulance and police officers in the distance.
The collision happened at about 2pm today. Image: Jasperimage.

Two men have been flown to hospital in Aberdeen after a two-vehicle crash between a car and a van closed the major A95 road in Moray.

The incident, which happened at about 1.55pm near Ballindalloch, has resulted in the route being closed in both directions between the Speyside village and Marypark.

Three fire appliances attended the incident from Aviemore, Carrbridge and Rothes, where they made the scene safe, while a Helimed 79 helicopter took the men to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Crews left at 2.56pm, with police still in attendance.

Traffic Scotland has urged motorists to follow the signed diversion route and said they should be aware of possible delays to journey times.

Inquiries ongoing into crash

A police spokesman said: “At around 1.55pm on Tuesday September 19, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A95 at Ballindalloch.

“The road was closed and two men were taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The vehicles are being recovered and inquiries are ongoing.”

