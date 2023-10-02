Two male youths referred following blaze at Lossiemouth building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Two male youths referred following blaze at Lossiemouth building

Two male youths, aged 11 and 12, have been referred to the Youth Justice Management Team.

By Michelle Henderson
Police car sits outside the fire stricken remains of Sunbank House in Lossiemouth.
Two male youths, aged 11 and 12, have been referred to the Youth Justice Management Team following the blaze. image: Time to Escape Outdoors.

Two youths have been referred following a blaze at a derelict building in Lossiemouth.

Firefighters were called to Sunbank House on Saturday evening.

A total of nine appliances from across the north-east were scrambled  following reports of ” a well-developed fire.”

Crews were first made aware of the building fire shortly before 7.30pm and battled through the night to extinguish the flames. 

Youths referred following Lossiemouth blaze

Officers launched an investigation into the blaze, which was being treated as willful.

Police have confirmed two male youths, aged 11 and 12, have been referred to the Youth Justice Management Team.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Two male youths, aged 11 and 12, have been referred to the Youth Justice Management Team following a suspicious fire at Sunbank House in Lossiemouth. Police were alerted to the fire around 7.45pm on Saturday, September 30.”

More from Moray

Artist impression of refurbished South Street
Elgin's unexpected £20 million boost from UK Government: What will the money be spent…
Dead flapper skate on its back on wet sand.
Huge 7ft flapper skate found dead on Moray beach
Peter Andre
Peter Andre completes line-up for 2024 MacMoray Festival in Elgin
Rishi Sunak conference Elgin giveaway
Elgin to receive £20 million in Rishi Sunak conference giveaway
Flames rising above houses in Lossiemouth
Fire crews work overnight to extinguish blaze at derelict building in Lossiemouth
I got the bus to Elgin to find out what the service was like in Moray.
Are bus services around Elgin and Moray really that bad? I find out
Images of the graffiti taken at Cooper Park in Elgin. Image: Jérémie Fernandes.
'It is not funny, it is not edgy': Swastika and white supremacy slogans appear…
KDB Energy's Katie Duncan-Bruce pictured with one of her client's twins (left) Dylan and Arran at one of her classes at Portessie Town Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From the world of international showbusiness to success with yoga and fitness in Buckie
Macallan Estate general manager Stuart Cassells.
Why whisky distilleries have moved from ‘tours’ to ‘experiences’
Annie Bates, who worked in munitions production during the Second World War has died aged 101.
Banff-born Annie Bates: Retired farmer and Keith bakery worker dies aged 101