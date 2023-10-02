Two male youths referred following blaze at Lossiemouth building

Two youths have been referred following a blaze at a derelict building in Lossiemouth.

Firefighters were called to Sunbank House on Saturday evening.

A total of nine appliances from across the north-east were scrambled following reports of ” a well-developed fire.”

Crews were first made aware of the building fire shortly before 7.30pm and battled through the night to extinguish the flames.

Officers launched an investigation into the blaze, which was being treated as willful.

Police have confirmed two male youths, aged 11 and 12, have been referred to the Youth Justice Management Team.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Two male youths, aged 11 and 12, have been referred to the Youth Justice Management Team following a suspicious fire at Sunbank House in Lossiemouth. Police were alerted to the fire around 7.45pm on Saturday, September 30.”