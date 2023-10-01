Fire crews work overnight to extinguish blaze at derelict building in Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire crews work overnight to extinguish blaze at derelict building in Lossiemouth

There are no reported casualties as a result of the blaze.

By Ellie Milne
Flames rising above houses in Lossiemouth
The fire broke out at a derelict building in Lossiemouth. Image: Time to Escape Outdoors.

Nine crews have worked overnight to extinguish a fire at a derelict building in Lossiemouth.

Emergency services were made aware that a building had gone up in flames just before 7.30pm on Saturday.

Crews and nine appliances from across the north-east were scrambled to the scene where they spent several hours extinguishing the flames.

Police are now carrying out an investigation into the blaze which they are treating as wilful.

Flames seen through the trees in Lossiemouth
Local residents were advised to stay in their homes due to the fire and smoke. Image: Time to Escape Outdoors.

Footage shared on social media showed large flames rising above the trees and significant volumes of smoke in the area.

Police were also in attendance at the fire, near Sunbank Quarry, and put an overnight road closure in place.

The A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road remains closed between its junction with the B9135 to Muirton and Inchbroom Road.

Emergency services at Lossiemouth fire

Appliances at the scene of Lossiemouth fire
Nine appliances were dispatched to the scene near Sunbank Quarry. Image: Time to Escape Outdoors.

Members of the pubic were asked to avoid the area, while residents in and around Boyd Anderson Drive were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.25pm on Saturday, September 30, to reports of a fire within a derelict building in Lossiemouth.

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances to the scene, just off the A941, where firefighters worked to extinguish a well-developed fire.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.”

Aftermath of Lossiemouth fire
The building has been destroyed by the fire. Image: Time to Escape Outdoors.

All appliances had left the scene by Sunday morning after working into the early hours to extinguish the flames and to make the area safe.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.45pm on Saturday, September 30, police were called to a report of a fire at Sunbank House, Lossiemouth.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing into this wilful fireraising.”

Crews were dispatched to the same area just a few weeks ago when a fire broke out at the quarry.

A total of 10 crews, including specialist units, were tasked to the scene at the height of the fire on September 9.

