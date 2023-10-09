Tomintoul Village Store for sale at offers over £375,000 – including six-bedroom townhouse

A charming convenience store which serves the village of Tomintoul has hit the market at offers over £375,000.

Tomintoul Village Store is a successful family-run business located in a prime spot in the village square.

The stone building dates back to the late 1800s and spans across three floors – including a spacious six-bedroom townhouse.

Potential buyers of the Tomintoul property will be able to continue the running of a well-respected business and create a family home.

The store, located in one of Scotland’s highest villages, has been run by the same owners since 2015 who have now decided it is time to move on to a new venture.

The ground floor makes up the sales area and storage room, including a range of fridges, freezers, shelves and display stands.

As the sales counter is positioned directly across from the main entrance, customers are always greeted by a smiling face.

The current owners run the store with a team of dedicated part-time staff who also take orders over the phone and carry our home deliveries.

This model has helped increase their turnover and profits year on year making the store a very appealing investment.

Tomintoul Village Store and townhouse for sale

Located in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, the business benefits from and helps to keep visitors to the area stocked up.

The village sits on the edge of the NE250 route and is just seven miles from Glenlivet, which is home to the best distillery in the area.

Sellers ASG Commercial said the community shop “generates a solid year-round turnover” with peak trading during the tourist season.

The first and second floors of the townhouse are used as owner’s accommodation, with a private entrance leading to a kitchen, bathroom, lounge and four bedrooms.

A further two rooms in the attic could be turned into accommodation which could be rented out.

The property also benefits from an enclosed paved garden – which attracts the sun at the end of the day – as well as a sheds and a single garage.