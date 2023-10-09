Tomintoul Village Store for sale at offers over £375,000 – including six-bedroom townhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Tomintoul Village Store for sale at offers over £375,000 – including six-bedroom townhouse

The property was built in the late 1800s and is located in the village square.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Tomintoul Village Store
The Tomintoul Village Store is for sale at offers over £375,000. Image: ASG Commercial.

A charming convenience store which serves the village of Tomintoul has hit the market at offers over £375,000.

Tomintoul Village Store is a successful family-run business located in a prime spot in the village square.

The stone building dates back to the late 1800s and spans across three floors – including a spacious six-bedroom townhouse.

Potential buyers of the Tomintoul property will be able to continue the running of a well-respected business and create a family home.

Interior of Tomintoul Village Store
The convenience store is located within the village square. Image: ASG Commercial.

The store, located in one of Scotland’s highest villages, has been run by the same owners since 2015 who have now decided it is time to move on to a new venture.

The ground floor makes up the sales area and storage room, including a range of fridges, freezers, shelves and display stands.

As the sales counter is positioned directly across from the main entrance, customers are always greeted by a smiling face.

Shelves in Tomintoul Village Store
The Tomintoul Village Store stocks a wide range of food products. Image: ASG Commercial.

The current owners run the store with a team of dedicated part-time staff who also take orders over the phone and carry our home deliveries.

This model has helped increase their turnover and profits year on year making the store a very appealing investment.

Tomintoul Village Store and townhouse for sale

Located in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, the business benefits from and helps to keep visitors to the area stocked up.

The village sits on the edge of the NE250 route and is just seven miles from Glenlivet, which is home to the best distillery in the area.

Garden behind Tomintoul Village Store
The garden area to the back of the property. Image: ASG Commercial.

Sellers ASG Commercial said the community shop “generates a solid year-round turnover” with peak trading during the tourist season.

The first and second floors of the townhouse are used as owner’s accommodation, with a private entrance leading to a kitchen, bathroom, lounge and four bedrooms.

The village store sells a variety of products. Image: ASG Commercial.

A further two rooms in the attic could be turned into accommodation which could be rented out.

The property also benefits from an enclosed paved garden – which attracts the sun at the end of the day – as well as a sheds and a single garage.

Conversation