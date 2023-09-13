King Charles arrives in Tomintoul on visit to tiny but thriving Cairngorm community

King Charles has arrived in Tomintoul for a rare royal visit to the tiny Cairngorm village.

Crowds have lined the streets to welcome him to the community, which is the highest in the Highlands.

King Charles is in Tomintoul to visit projects aiming to safeguard the village’s future as well as preserve its past.

What will King Charles see on Tomintoul visit?

Representatives from the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust are demonstrating plans to build 12 new affordable homes on the site of the former secondary school.

It is estimated the project has brought £3.3 million of investment to the area through the mix of live and work units as well as two and three-bedroom homes.

Meanwhile, King Charles is also being given a tour of the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Discovery Centre.

The village square building was saved from closure by locals after Moray Council cut its funding.

The King is expected to be shown the historic Tomintoul Coat, dating from the 1820s, which was one used by a local customs officer on the trail of illegal whisky smugglers.

The building is now home to the village post office and a community larder, providing free food for those who need it.