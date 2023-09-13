King Charles arrives in Tomintoul on visit to tiny but thriving Cairngorm community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

King Charles arrives in Tomintoul on visit to tiny but thriving Cairngorm community

The King is being shown projects to preserve the village's past and safeguard its future.

David Mackay By David Mackay
King Charles in his kilt is greeted by the Tomintoul community.
King Charles has arrived in Tomintoul for a visit to Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

King Charles has arrived in Tomintoul for a rare royal visit to the tiny Cairngorm village.

Crowds have lined the streets to welcome him to the community, which is the highest in the Highlands.

King Charles is in Tomintoul to visit projects aiming to safeguard the village’s future as well as preserve its past.

What will King Charles see on Tomintoul visit?

Representatives from the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust are demonstrating plans to build 12 new affordable homes on the site of the former secondary school.

It is estimated the project has brought £3.3 million of investment to the area through the mix of live and work units as well as two and three-bedroom homes.

King Charles was greeted by locals when he arrived in Tomintoul. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, King Charles is also being given a tour of the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Discovery Centre.

The village square building was saved from closure by locals after Moray Council cut its funding.

The King is expected to be shown the historic Tomintoul Coat, dating from the 1820s, which was one used by a local customs officer on the trail of illegal whisky smugglers.

The building is now home to the village post office and a community larder, providing free food for those who need it.

Conversation