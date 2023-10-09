Keeper Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen’s ‘great’ attackers to hit the goal trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Keeper Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen’s ‘great’ attackers to hit the goal trail

Roos was left frustrated at the VAR call which ruled out a Dons goal in the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone, but admits Aberdeen are to ultimately to blame for dropping points

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Keeper Kelle Roos has backed Aberdeen’s attackers to quickly rediscover their lethal touch in front of goal.

The failure to convert clear scoring chances led to back-to-back draws against St Johnstone and HJK Helsinki.

Strikers Bojan Miovski, Duk and substitute Ester Sokler all missed scoring opportunities in the 0-0 draw with Premiership bottom club St Johnstone on Sunday.

Dutch stopper Roos retains complete faith the Dons will hit the goal trail again.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski after missing a chance to score against St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “We know we have great offensive players and great creators in our team.

“And we know we are going to score a lot of goals.

“We have shown we can take chances.

“On any other day, we’d have taken them, but against St Johnstone, I think we left it too late to really give them (attackers) a platform.

“If we hit our standards earlier, they (St Johnstone) don’t stand a chance, really, and we take three points.”

Aberdeen’s Duk and Bojan Miovski look defected at full-time after the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Clean-sheets give strikers a platform

North Macedonian international striker Miovki has scored eight goals in all competitions this season.

However, the 24-year-old missed chances to break the deadlock against St Johnstone.

Strike partner Duk netted 18 goals last season, but has scored just once in 14 games this term.

While the attack misfired, Roos and the three-man defensive line of Stefan Gartenmann, Slobodan Rubezic and Richard Jensen delivered a clean sheet against Saints.

The three centre-backs are all summer signings, but are now beginning to gel into a solid unit.

Roos, 31. intends to deliver shut-outs to give the attackers a platform to secure three points.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson with keeper Kelle Roos. Image: SNS.

He said: “It’s so important to be hard to beat first and foremost, because you know one goal is going to give you three points if you keep a clean sheet.

“That’s simple maths – it’s not rocket science.

“As long as we are hard to beat, it gives us a great platform to go and hurt teams.

“I think we were very solid.

“Against HJK felt we were very unlucky to concede, although they took their chance very well.

“We were solid against St Johnstone, and we look like we’re not going to concede easily at the minute.

“So a lot of credit to the back-line – they are doing very well.

“Let’s be clear: we also need to be better than we were on Sunday.

“But, at the same time, there are more than enough positives.”

Frustration at offside VAR call which went against Aberdeen

Aberdeen were on the scoresheet against St Johnstone, only to have the goal chalked off.

St Johntone centre-back Andy Considine headed a Connor Barron cross into his own net late in the first half.

Referee David Munro initially awarded the goal.

Referee David Munro (R) checks the VAR screen before ruling out an Aberdeen goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

However, Munro was then sent to the monitor to review the goal.

Offside had been confirmed by VAR official Kevin Clancy, but referee Munro had to decide if Duk was interfering with play.

Munro deemed Duk to be interfering with play and ruled out the goal for offside.

Roos was frustrated at the VAR call.

Referee David Munro chalks off Aberdeen’s goal against St Johnstone following a VAR review. Image: SNS.

On the VAR decision, Roos said: “It’s a difficult one.

“If I look at the last week, I’ve been very confused with a lot of VAR calls – and it’s not only here.

“I’ve seen players being offside and it being decided that they are not interfering because it comes off a defender first.

“But I think it’s a very tricky one.

“In Feyenoord v Atletico, I saw it happening, and obviously the Celtic game (v Kilmarnock).

“Personally I think it’s nothing to do with VAR – it’s the rule that says a player is not interfering when he’s offside if the ball comes from a defender.

“I don’t think we can expect our defenders to just leave the ball and hope that it’s offside. That’s not realistic.

“So I’m not aware of the reason why our goal was chalked off, it’s a questionable one.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Roos won’t blame VAR for dropped points

Despite the frustration at the VAR decision, Roos admits culpability for two dropped points on Sunday ultimately lies squarely with Aberdeen.

He said: “I think it’s up to us to make sure that these calls do not determine the final scoreline.

“It’s very easy to point fingers, but first and foremost we need to look at ourselves.

“It’s very frustrating when you don’t get calls you think you should.

“But at the same time, we just need to worry about hitting our own standard, and against St Johnstone, we did that a little bit too late.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie was substituted after only 56 minutes in the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals why he substituted captain Graeme Shinnie after just 56…
St Johnstone's Andy Considine heads into his own net against Aberdeen - a goal eventually ruled out for offside. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ref Watch: WHY David Munro was sent to VAR monitor to rule whether Aberdeen…
3
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes is challenged in the air against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: International break gives Dons time to find a cutting edge
Aberdeen's Duk and Bojan Miovski look defected at full-time after the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated at VAR decision in 0-0 stalemate with St Johnstone
Referee David Munro chalks off Aberdeen's goal against St Johnstone following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's lack of attacking edge continues in 0-0 stalemate with bottom club St Johnstone
Tim Bell, of Mods, with Aberdeen FC starlets Emily Smith and Erin Carrol.
Aberdeen firm Mods helps nurture rising stars of women's football
Aberdeen striker Duk caught on the side of the head by Georgios Kanellopoulos of HJK Helsinki's right elbow while challenging for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: What's the point of VAR if ref wasn't asked to look at…
Aberdeen striker Duk down after a head knock during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski reveals referee's comments on Duk elbow incident against HJK Helsinki
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists more goals will come for Dons in Europe
Dylan Banfield (left) with Aberdeen FC's Marta and Jordi Rams, as they assist the team against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: RGU
RGU students get front row seat on Aberdeen FC's European run

Conversation