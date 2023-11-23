£605k bill to tackle Forres Academy RAAC problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

£605k bill to tackle Forres Academy RAAC problem

The figure relates to structural engineering, design and construction work needed to make the school safe, and to reopen classrooms that are currently closed.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Dealing with the implications of finding defective concrete at Forres Academy will cost Moray Council more then £605K. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Dealing with defective concrete at Forres Academy will cost Moray Council more than £605,000.

That figure relates to structural engineering, design and construction work needed to make the school safe. And to reopen classrooms that are currently closed.

But there will also be annual cost of £19,000 to monitor the state of the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in the building.

And there is additional costs of transporting senior pupils taking practical subjects to other schools in Elgin and Lossiemouth, as they are currently not being delivered at Forres.

Pupils show ‘great resilience’

The cost is expected to be more than £14,000 for the winter term.

On top of that £25,000 has been spent on 70 laptops to help with disruption to learning.

The figures are included in a report going to members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee next week.

Funding for the work is expected to come from an underspend in the learning support programme, estimated at £721,000.

RAAC was discovered at Forres Academy in the summer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

That money was to be used for work to bring the secondary up to the minimum level B standard for condition and suitability.

However, the council has been successful in its bid to secure Scottish Government funding to construct a new Forres Academy building.

Money from the Learning Estate Investment Programme could fund up to 50% of the costs of replacing the school.

A completion date of December 2027 is a condition of the money being approved.

Up to 50% Scottish Government funding for new school

RAAC was discovered in Forres Academy during the summer. As a result the top floor is closed.

Pupils have missed lessons and had to move to remote learning at times to allow work to be carried out.

The next construction phase includes opening up two science labs and other classrooms on the first floor as well as stairs to access them.

That is expected to be completed by the start of the new term in January.

In her report head of education Vivienne Cross said: “This is a period of disruption for all at Forres Academy, and in particular for pupils who have shown great resilience at a difficult time.

“Staff are working in alternative classroom areas often in multiple classes and this too is having an impact on them.

“However all are to be congratulated on their agility and flexibility to support pupils and to ensure that learning continues.”

The committee will discuss the RAAC issues at Forres Academy at a meeting on Tuesday.

