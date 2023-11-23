£605k bill to tackle Forres Academy RAAC problem

Dealing with defective concrete at Forres Academy will cost Moray Council more than £605,000.

That figure relates to structural engineering, design and construction work needed to make the school safe. And to reopen classrooms that are currently closed.

But there will also be annual cost of £19,000 to monitor the state of the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in the building.

And there is additional costs of transporting senior pupils taking practical subjects to other schools in Elgin and Lossiemouth, as they are currently not being delivered at Forres.

Pupils show ‘great resilience’

The cost is expected to be more than £14,000 for the winter term.

On top of that £25,000 has been spent on 70 laptops to help with disruption to learning.

The figures are included in a report going to members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee next week.

Funding for the work is expected to come from an underspend in the learning support programme, estimated at £721,000.

That money was to be used for work to bring the secondary up to the minimum level B standard for condition and suitability.

However, the council has been successful in its bid to secure Scottish Government funding to construct a new Forres Academy building.

Money from the Learning Estate Investment Programme could fund up to 50% of the costs of replacing the school.

A completion date of December 2027 is a condition of the money being approved.

Up to 50% Scottish Government funding for new school

RAAC was discovered in Forres Academy during the summer. As a result the top floor is closed.

Pupils have missed lessons and had to move to remote learning at times to allow work to be carried out.

The next construction phase includes opening up two science labs and other classrooms on the first floor as well as stairs to access them.

That is expected to be completed by the start of the new term in January.

In her report head of education Vivienne Cross said: “This is a period of disruption for all at Forres Academy, and in particular for pupils who have shown great resilience at a difficult time.

“Staff are working in alternative classroom areas often in multiple classes and this too is having an impact on them.

“However all are to be congratulated on their agility and flexibility to support pupils and to ensure that learning continues.”

The committee will discuss the RAAC issues at Forres Academy at a meeting on Tuesday.