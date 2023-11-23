GALLERY: Aberdeen University students celebrate finishing their studies on Day Two of graduations

Aberdeen University graduates decked out in their finest graduation attire collected their degrees at their graduation ceremony at the P&J Live.

The university is holding its Winter Ceremonies for graduating students this week and this marks the second day of celebrations.

Proud friends and family members cheered on their loved ones as they walked across the stage to be capped by Aberdeen University principal Prof George Boyne.

Some looked nervous as they waited to be called, while others strolled confidently onto the stage to receive their well-earned degree.

Once they had been capped some waved to the audience while others gave a victory salute.

The graduates and their families then enjoyed a drink at the nearby bar as they mingled with other graduates reminiscing about their time and looking forward to their future.

Graduation day is also immortalised in numerous pictures and selfies, highlighting the importance of the day.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there on Day Two of Aberdeen University graduations.