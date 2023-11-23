GALLERY: Aberdeen University students celebrate finishing their studies on Day Two of graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Aberdeen University students celebrate finishing their studies on Day Two of graduations

Hundreds of pupils were capped by the head of the University in a centuries-old ceremony.

Aberdeen University winter graduations at the P&J. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University winter graduations at the P&J. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

Aberdeen University graduates decked out in their finest graduation attire collected their degrees at their graduation ceremony at the P&J Live.

The university is holding its Winter Ceremonies for graduating students this week and this marks the second day of celebrations.

Proud friends and family members cheered on their loved ones as they walked across the stage to be capped by Aberdeen University principal Prof George Boyne.

Some looked nervous as they waited to be called, while others strolled confidently onto the stage to receive their well-earned degree.

Once they had been capped some waved to the audience while others gave a victory salute.

The graduates and their families then enjoyed a drink at the nearby bar as they mingled with other graduates reminiscing about their time and looking forward to their future.

Graduation day is also immortalised in numerous pictures and selfies, highlighting the importance of the day.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there on Day Two of Aberdeen University graduations.

Aberdeen University winter graduations at the P&J Live.
Officially graduated.
Laughs and smiles all day.
Happy graduate!
All the hard work has paid off.
Alicia Smith with her mum Dionne and boyfriend Reece Fyvie.
Bow for the crowd
Graduate gets photo taken.
A proud moment.
Let the celebrations begin.
A proud graduate celebrates on stage.
Happy to Graduate
Celebrations on stage.
Proud moment
Graduate Sue Fay.
Graduate Hannah Singer.
Federica Savore and Sue Fay.
I did it!
Aidilla Jeharey with her daughter Aysha.
A very proud graduate.
Graduate Amber Rose Love.
All the hard work paid off.
Graduate waves to the crowd.
Happy graduate poses for a photo.
Michael Innes with his family. Michael gains his Degree in Master of Music.
Congratulations to all

Conversation