‘Horrific’ rise in violent and aggressive incidents in Moray schools

Violent and aggressive incidents in Moray schools have increased by more than 200%.

Between April and October this year a total of 1,647 were recorded.

That compares with 537 over the same period in the previous year – an increase of 206%.

Figures relate to pupils being aggressive and violent towards staff.

86 violent incidents a week

The issue was discussed throughout the meeting of the education, children’s and leisure services committee this week.

Secondary school representative Susan Slater called for more support for teachers,.

She said: “That works out at 86 incidents a week and 17 incidents per school day.

“That’s horrific.

“At no point have we spoken about support for teachers”

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross felt the statistics were very worrying.

He said: “Is inclusion working? Are school leaders asking that question at all?

“Or do we need alternative provision for some people?

“It’s having a disproportionate impact on staff and pupils who want to learn.”

Mr Ross added he had experienced problems during a recent bus journey, describing behaviour of some young people as “disgraceful.”

‘Untouchable’

Head of education Vivienne Cross wanted to make it clear not all young people showing extreme behaviour.

She said: “It’s worrying but these are behaviours that are out in the community.

“And it is having an impact on members of staff.

“Some behaviours are being condoned by parents and carers.

“We’re also seeing some parents having difficulty dealing with behaviours being demonstrated since Covid.”

She added work was ongoing to mitigate the issue.

Mrs Cross said: “I’ve said it before but it takes a village to raise a child. It’s not an education problem, it’s a social problem.

“What is worrying is some pupils are attending school but not attending class, and using social media to incite other young people.

“It’s first and second years. It is a problem and something we’re trying to work on.”

Councillor for Elgin South John Divers said: “I’m a former youth worker, but times have changed.

‘Deep dive’ into the issue

“Some young people see themselves as untouchable.”

Fellow Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter called for a “deep dive” into the complexities of the issue.

Education resources and communities officer Andy Hall told the meeting a lot of people needed to be involved if that were to be done.

He agreed to consult with colleagues and bring back a report to committee that will include figures for pupil on pupil incidents.

The document will also go to the Community Planning Partnership Board.

That group includes representatives from the NHS, police, fire service, UHI Moray and the third sector.