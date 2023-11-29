‘Horrific’ rise in violent and aggressive incidents in Moray schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Horrific’ rise in violent and aggressive incidents in Moray schools

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Violent and aggressive incidents in Moray schools have increased by more than 200%.

Between April and October this year a total of 1,647 were recorded.

That compares with 537 over the same period in the previous year – an increase of 206%.

Figures relate to pupils being aggressive and violent towards staff.

86 violent incidents a week

The issue was discussed throughout the meeting of the education, children’s and leisure services committee this week.

Secondary school representative Susan Slater called for more support for teachers,.

She said: “That works out at 86 incidents a week and 17 incidents per school day.

“That’s horrific.

“At no point have we spoken about support for teachers”

Councillor Derek Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross felt the statistics were very worrying.

He said: “Is inclusion working? Are school leaders asking that question at all?

“Or do we need alternative provision for some people?

“It’s having a disproportionate impact on staff and pupils who want to learn.”

Mr Ross added he had experienced problems during a recent bus journey, describing behaviour of some young people as “disgraceful.”

‘Untouchable’

Head of education Vivienne Cross wanted to make it clear not all young people showing extreme behaviour.

She said: “It’s worrying but these are behaviours that are out in the community.

“And it is having an impact on members of staff.

“Some behaviours are being condoned by parents and carers.

“We’re also seeing some parents having difficulty dealing with behaviours being demonstrated since Covid.”

She added work was ongoing to mitigate the issue.

Elgin South councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Cross said: “I’ve said it before but it takes a village to raise a child. It’s not an education problem, it’s a social problem.

“What is worrying is some pupils are attending school but not attending class, and using social media to incite other young people.

“It’s first and second years. It is a problem and something we’re trying to work on.”

Councillor for Elgin South John Divers said: “I’m a former youth worker, but times have changed.

‘Deep dive’ into the issue

“Some young people see themselves as untouchable.”

Fellow Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter called for a “deep dive” into the complexities of the issue.

Education resources and communities officer Andy Hall told the meeting a lot of people needed to be involved if that were to be done.

He agreed to consult with colleagues and bring back a report to committee that will include figures for pupil on pupil incidents.

The document will also go to the Community Planning Partnership Board.

That group includes representatives from the NHS, police, fire service, UHI Moray and the third sector.

Conversation