Missing Moray teenagers believed to be together in the Keith area

Police have launched an appeal to help trace Erin Lang, 16, and Logan Simpson, 15.

By Ellie Milne
Erin Lang and Logan Simpson
Erin Lang and Logan Simpson have been reported missing. Images: Police Scotland.

Police believe teenagers Erin Lang and Logan Simpson who are missing from Moray may be together in the Keith area.

Erin, 16, and Logan, 15, have both been reported missing within the past 24 hours.

Officers believe they may have travelled to Keith and are now appealing to the public for information on their whereabouts.

Erin was last seen in Elgin at about 6pm on Friday wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings and white high top trainers.

She is described as being 5ft 4ins tall with long auburn hair.

Meanwhile, Logan was last seen more than 24 hours ago at about 12.15pm on Friday in the Buckie area.

He is described as being 5ft 2ins tall with short fair hair.

When least seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit, black hoodie and black cap.

Anyone with information about the teenagers is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0137 of December 2 for Erin and reference number 4064 of December 1 for Logan.

