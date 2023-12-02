Derek Adams says Ross County have shown credentials against top-six opponents

Derek Adams feels Ross County can take confidence from showing their credentials against top-six opposition ahead of their trip to Livingston.

The Staggies face a bottom-placed Livi side at Almondvale on Saturday, with David Martindale’s side on a run of six straight defeats.

County had been level on points with the West Lothian side, before picking up four points from their last two matches against Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Adams feels that haul is proof his side is capable of holding its own against the bulk of their Premiership opponents.

He said: “It makes it a big game, because both teams can gain an advantage on each other if they win.

“From our point of view, we are looking to get those three points and close the gap between the teams that are above us.

“We have to go to Livingston on Saturday and try to get that win as well.

“We understand it’s a difficult place to go to, but we have players in confident mood.

“They have come off a good point against Kilmarnock, and a really good win against St Mirren.

“They are two teams in the top-six at this moment in time.”

Staggies looking to continue charge up table

County have shifted from 11th to eighth spot following their last two results, with Adams determined to build on the 1-0 victory over the Buddies on Tuesday.

He added: “It was a great win for us, because it was our first win in a long while – and my first win since coming back.

“It was important because we were able to move up the league into eighth position.

“It was nothing more than we deserved, I thought we played really well at times.

“In the first half we created some good openings, and in the second half Connor Randall hit the post and had another big opportunity.

“Wins are important in this league, and you see by getting that on Tuesday night how it lifts us into a better position, and it scares teams around about us.

“That’s what you’ve got to do.”

County hope to have Josh Sims available again following illness, while striker Eamonn Brophy is progressing his way back to fitness following a foot injury.

Jordan White netted County’s winner on Tuesday with his fifth goal of the season, with Adams impressed by the 31-year-old’s impact since he took charge.

Adams added: “He has got a willingness to do well. He leads the line, and takes the pressure off the other striker that’s playing alongside him. At this moment in time that is Simon Murray.

“They both worked really hard the other night. It was great for him to get the goal, it was a fantastic ball in from James Brown, and he deserved it on the night.”