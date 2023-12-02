Derek Adams says Ross County have shown credentials against top-six opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Derek Adams says Ross County have shown credentials against top-six opponents

The Staggies have taken four points from their last two matches against Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams feels Ross County can take confidence from showing their credentials against top-six opposition ahead of their trip to Livingston.

The Staggies face a bottom-placed Livi side at Almondvale on Saturday, with David Martindale’s side on a run of six straight defeats.

County had been level on points with the West Lothian side, before picking up four points from their last two matches against Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Adams feels that haul is proof his side is capable of holding its own against the bulk of their Premiership opponents.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

He said: “It makes it a big game, because both teams can gain an advantage on each other if they win.

“From our point of view, we are looking to get those three points and close the gap between the teams that are above us.

“We have to go to Livingston on Saturday and try to get that win as well.

“We understand it’s a difficult place to go to, but we have players in confident mood.

“They have come off a good point against Kilmarnock, and a really good win against St Mirren.

“They are two teams in the top-six at this moment in time.”

Staggies looking to continue charge up table

County have shifted from 11th to eighth spot following their last two results, with Adams determined to build on the 1-0 victory over the Buddies on Tuesday.

He added: “It was a great win for us, because it was our first win in a long while – and my first win since coming back.

Jordan White nets the winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS

“It was important because we were able to move up the league into eighth position.

“It was nothing more than we deserved, I thought we played really well at times.

“In the first half we created some good openings, and in the second half Connor Randall hit the post and had another big opportunity.

“Wins are important in this league, and you see by getting that on Tuesday night how it lifts us into a better position, and it scares teams around about us.

“That’s what you’ve got to do.”

County hope to have Josh Sims available again following illness, while striker Eamonn Brophy is progressing his way back to fitness following a foot injury.

Jordan White netted County’s winner on Tuesday with his fifth goal of the season, with Adams impressed by the 31-year-old’s impact since he took charge.

Jordan White celebrates netting the winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Adams added: “He has got a willingness to do well. He leads the line, and takes the pressure off the other striker that’s playing alongside him. At this moment in time that is Simon Murray.

“They both worked really hard the other night. It was great for him to get the goal, it was a fantastic ball in from James Brown, and he deserved it on the night.”

