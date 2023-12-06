‘An embarrassment to the town’: Calls to stop using ‘tenuous’ Elgin Marbles name for controversial Greek sculptures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘An embarrassment to the town’: Calls to stop using ‘tenuous’ Elgin Marbles name for controversial Greek sculptures

The British Museum has already renamed the artefacts that have very little to do with the Moray town.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Collage of Elgin Marbles at British Museum on left and Elgin councillor Jeremie Fernandes on right.
Elgin councillor Jérémie Fernandes says the controversial nature of the sculptures is an "embarrassment" to the town. Image: Shutterstock/Supplied.

The diplomatic row surrounding the Elgin Marbles has thrown the name of the Moray town unintentionally into the spotlight.

Connections between the two have always been tenuous at best.

Tensions are currently raised after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled a meeting with his Greek counterpart about the sculptures, which are on display in the British Museum.

The artefacts date from between 447BC and 432BC and depict a procession to celebrate the birthday of the Greek goddess Athena.

Elgin Marbles being photographed by tourists at British Museum.
The removal of the sculptures from Greece was investigated by authorities in the 19th Century. Image: Jay Shaw Baker/Nurphoto/Shutterstock

They were transported to Britain in the 19th Century as part of an operation later investigated in parliament and found to be “entirely legal”.

However, Greece has always disputed the removal and first made a formal request for them to be returned in 1983.

The British Museum has already renamed the artefacts The Parthenon Sculptures. Is it time everyone else followed to distance the Moray town from the Elgin Marbles dispute?

What do the marbles have to do with Elgin anyway?

Actually, very little.

The sculptures were removed from Greece under the authority of Lord Elgin, who was British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

He successfully petitioned the authorities to be able to draw, measure and remove them and transport them to the UK.

After a parliamentary inquiry found the move legal, he sold them to the government of the day in 1816 for £35,000, the equivalent of £2.8 million today.

Ruins of Kinloss Abbey.
Kinloss Abbey is ruined today but was once one of the most prominent places of worship in Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Apart from his name, Lord Elgin himself has very little to do with Moray with his family’s historic seat being at Broomhall, south of Dunfermline.

The Earl of Elgin title was created in 1633 and awarded to Thomas Bruce, the then Lord Kinloss.

Edward Bruce, the first Lord Kinloss, was given the title two years after being named commendator for Kinloss Abbey. He was born in Derbyshire and was buried in London.

‘Association with marbles is embarrassing for Elgin’

The name Elgin Marbles has entered everyday usage after they were put on display at the British Museum.

Today the museum argues there is “great public benefit” in seeing the Parthenon Sculptures in the wider context of its world collection.

Elgin City North councillor Jérémie Fernandes has argued for the sculptures to be returned to Greece to permanently distance Moray’s largest community from them.

He said: “It is disconcerting that, in the UK, the marbles are named after the individual responsible for their looting —Thomas Bruce, the 7th Earl of Elgin, who, ironically, never resided in Elgin.

“The association between the marbles and Elgin is a source of unease and embarrassment.

Tourists looking at Elgin Marbles in British Museum.
The marbles take the Elgin name from the Moray town across the world. Image: John Wreford/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“The people of Elgin had nothing to do with the theft of these cultural artefacts from Greece’s most sacred landmark.

“The Greek government rightfully employs the term Parthenon Sculptures to refer to these artefacts, a name that accurately reflects their origin and cultural significance.

“Regardless of their name, the marbles should be returned to their true home in Greece.”

The British Museum has stressed Lord Elgin’s actions were investigated by authorities in the 19th Century and found to be “entirely legal”.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has believes the town is better off distancing itself from the “culture war”.

He said: “Given the controversial history of how these iconic sculptures ended up in the British Museum, I expect there will be many in Moray who feel uncomfortable that they were renamed the Elgin Marbles.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead says the Elgin name has ended up in a “culture war”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Embarrassingly, we had a UK Government Secretary of State unable to even pronounce Elgin when asked about the Prime Minister’s snubbing of his Greek counterpart.

“The Parthenon Sculptures is simply the latest in a long line of issues being used to stoke a culture war by a desperate Tory Prime Minister heading for a defeat in the next General Election.”

Does marbles name attract attention to Elgin and Moray?

A Press and Journal story in 2003 revealed the tourist information office at the time regularly fielded telephone calls from people asking how they could see the marbles.

A miniature version of the marbles has been displayed at Elgin Museum with exhibitions previously being held about the controversial past of the full-sized sculptures.

There were reports in the Press and Journal at the time of people visiting the attraction expecting to see the marbles themselves.

Man holding up framed pencil drawing to camera.
Elgin Museum curator David Addison in 2004 with drawings of the marbles that were on display. Image: DC Thomson

And the link has provided a catchy name for The Elgin Marble Company and provided endless jokes about various people in the town “losing their marbles”.

However, an official guide published by Moray Council about the region described the connection between the town and the artefacts as “tenuous”.

Moray MP Douglas Ross says nobody has approached him to suggest distancing Elgin from the marbles.

He said: “I have to say that despite the media attention this has received recently, and in the past, I haven’t had anyone contacting me about changing names.”

Is Elgin a city? We dive into the archives to try and solve the question once and for all

More from Moray

Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Police investigation launched after 'disturbance' at Buckie High School
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain. Image: Met Office
Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Teen missing from Elgin found safe and well
War memorial in Elgin with St Giles Church behind.
A market, a community centre or a gig venue? Elgin has its say on…
7
View of rear of lorry that has hit house next to front door.
Driver in hospital after lorry crashes into New Elgin home following skid on icy…
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Schools shut across north and north-east as temperatures plunge to -12.5C on one of…
Bonnie Tyler on Stage
'Lost in... Elgin': Bonnie Tyler joins line-up for first MacMoray Summer Special
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer 'boy racer' and a bus stop pervert
Fire damage to the Poundland building pictured. The retailer is mentioned in this week's planning roundup.
Poundland latest, next step for new vision at former Elgin Community Surgery and work…
Aerial view of St Giles Church in centre of Elgin.
In Full: Church of Scotland confirms seven closures in Elgin, Lossiemouth and Burghead

Conversation