New partner and director in Johnston Carmichael’s Aberdeen HQ

Accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael (JC) has beefed up its leadership team with two senior promotions in its Aberdeen headquarters.

Business advisory specialist Raemond Jappy becomes partner, while audit team member Lisa Thomson is now a director.

Mr Jappy joined JC in 2006 as a student on the firm’s graduate programme.

Having completed his training to achieve chartered accountant (CA) status, he specialised in audit for many years.

He switched to business advisory in 2021 and now plays a key role in the firm’s team providing outsourced finance services.

‘Extremely proud’

Mr Jappy has worked with a wide range of businesses, from start-ups to large privately owned firms and private equity, across a variety of sectors including energy – specialising in renewables – technology, and food and drink.

He recently completed JC’s in-house leadership programme.

“I am extremely proud to be joining the firm’s partner group and look forward to

playing a significant role in the future of the business as we continue to grow,” JC’s new partner said.

He added: “I’ve benefited from working with some brilliant colleagues who have guided me as I grew my career.”

Ms Thomson has featured in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland‘s “top 100 CAs under 35”.

She was already a CA when she joined JC as a supervisor in 2016.

She now heads up the Aberdeen office’s audit department, working across a wide range of sectors.

JC said she had “significant” experience of leading large audit teams with “international aspects”.

Ms Thomson said: “It means a great deal to me to join Johnston Carmichael’s leadership team and helping the firm to thrive not just in the north east, but across the UK as we continue to expand.”

143 promotions at Johnston Carmichael this year

The two senior Aberdeen promotions are among seven at leadership level across the business. They bring the total number of promotions at JC this year to 143.

JC chief people officer Martin Osler said: “Congratulations to everyone who achieved promotion in our firm this year.

“We look forward to seeing them help to sustain our success.”

The firm has offices in 12 locations across Scotland and two south of the border, in London and Newcastle.

