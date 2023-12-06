New partner and director in Johnston Carmichael’s Aberdeen HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New partner and director in Johnston Carmichael’s Aberdeen HQ

The two senior Granite City promotions are among seven at leadership level across the firm.

By Keith Findlay
Raemond Jappy and Lisa Thomson, of Johnston Carmichael.
Raemond Jappy and Lisa Thomson, of Johnston Carmichael. Image: Big Partnership

Accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael (JC) has beefed up its leadership team with two senior promotions in its Aberdeen headquarters.

Business advisory specialist Raemond Jappy becomes partner, while audit team member Lisa Thomson is now a director.

Mr Jappy joined JC in 2006 as a student on the firm’s graduate programme.

Having completed his training to achieve chartered accountant (CA) status, he specialised in audit for many years.

He switched to business advisory in 2021 and now plays a key role in the firm’s team providing outsourced finance services.

‘Extremely proud’

Mr Jappy has worked with a wide range of businesses, from start-ups to large privately owned firms and private equity, across a variety of sectors including energy – specialising in renewables – technology, and food and drink.

He recently completed JC’s in-house leadership programme.

“I am extremely proud to be joining the firm’s partner group and look forward to
playing a significant role in the future of the business as we continue to grow,” JC’s new partner said.

He added: “I’ve benefited from working with some brilliant colleagues who have guided me as I grew my career.”

Ms Thomson has featured in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland‘s “top 100 CAs under 35”.

She was already a CA when she joined JC as a supervisor in 2016.

She now heads up the Aberdeen office’s audit department, working across a wide range of sectors.

JC said she had “significant” experience of leading large audit teams with “international aspects”.

Ms Thomson said: “It means a great deal to me to join Johnston Carmichael’s leadership team and helping the firm to thrive not just in the north east, but across the UK as we continue to expand.”

143 promotions at Johnston Carmichael this year

The two senior Aberdeen promotions are among seven at leadership level across the business. They bring the total number of promotions at JC this year to 143.

JC chief people officer Martin Osler said: “Congratulations to everyone who achieved promotion in our firm this year.

“We look forward to seeing them help to sustain our success.”

The firm has offices in 12 locations across Scotland and two south of the border, in London and Newcastle.

Read more: Would you swap the Caribbean for Aberdeen? Accountant Neil Dempsey just did

