Dangling sign with live wires sparks emergency response at Elgin retail park

Winds have dislodged a heavy electrical sign at Springfield Retail Park, in Elgin – causing an emergency response by the fire service.

The sign that was seen swinging in the wind, as though it was about to fall, has now been cordoned off.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was in attendance – but shop workers have now called in a specialised service to assist.

Electrical sign safety fears

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “We were called to Springfield Retail Park where a sign had fallen from Carpetright.

“We had one pump in attendance to make the sign safe.

“We were unable to help because the sign is electrical and was of a weight we could not work with.

“We advised the store to contact specialised services to assist them.”

We have asked Carpetright to comment.