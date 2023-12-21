Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack warns Euro ruling will ‘double’ the financial gulf between Old Firm and Premiership clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack warns Euro ruling will ‘double’ the financial gulf between Old Firm and Premiership clubs

Cormack insists Aberdeen expected the European Super League ruling and have been in discussions with other clubs across Europe in a bid to safeguard European football.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has warned of a “Trojan horse towards a European Super League” that will double the gulf in finances Celtic and Rangers hold over Scottish Premiership clubs.

Cormack fears European football will be “changed forever” after the European Court of Justice, the EU’s most senior court, ruled Fifa and Uefa acted unlawfully in blocking the creation of the European Super League (ESL).

The Pittodrie chief is concerned the ruling will be the catalyst for the formation of three European leagues with only club’s inside the top 60 rankings, like Celtic and Rangers, included.

Clubs outside the top 60, like Aberdeen, would effectively be frozen out.

The Dons currently sit 126th in the Uefa club rankings having recently competed in the Europa Conference League group stages.

Cormack also fears the ruling will open up the route for the formation of cross-border leagues which will see the commercial value “plunge” of clubs not involved.

Cormack says Scotland “have slept-walked our way into this without any discussion”.

However he insists Aberdeen had been expecting this decision for some time and have been in discussion with “like-minded clubs across Europe” with the view to delivering Euro competition with similarly competitive clubs.

Cormack took to social media to state his views.

Chairman Dave Cormack at the 120th Annual General Meeting. Image =: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He wrote: “This ruling will most likely change European football forever.

“Replacing the three current European cup competitions will be approximately 60 clubs forming three leagues based on ranking and being guaranteed a minimum 14 European club games each season… with the only opportunity for clubs ranked 61+ being to go through qualification rounds to enter the third league only, where there will be relegation.

“This will be the Trojan horse towards a European Super League and ultimately cross border leagues, because when the biggest clubs leave their national leagues the commercial value for the remaining teams will plunge.”

Aberdeen planning for Euro change

The ruling is a massive blow to Uefa and Fifa.

Twelve clubs, including the English Premier League’s ‘big six’  – announced the formation of the original European Super League in April 2021.

The plan collapsed in the face of fan protests and governing bodies Uefa and Fifa.

However the European Court of Justice has ruled that banning clubs from joining a European Super League was unlawful.

A case was brought by the ESL and its backers claiming Uefa and Fifa were breaking competition law by threatening to sanction those who joined the breakaway league.

Europe’s highest court found against the governing Uefa and FIFA.

The European Court of Justice did clarify that the ruling did not mean a breakaway league would “necessarily be approved”.

This week Aberdeen celebrated the 40th anniversary of winning the Super Cup, the only Scottish club to win two European trophies.

Aberdeen recently competed in the group stages of Europe for the first time in 16 years.

The Dons failed to qualify for the knock-out phase but concluded the campaign with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Cormack said: “Your board at Aberdeen FC has been expecting this decision for some time.

“Throughout our history, including this season’s group stages, the appetite for European football if anything has grown significantly.

“We are working with like-minded clubs across Europe to make sure we do our utmost to deliver European club competition with similarly competitive clubs, the absence of which will lead to double the current gap in finances versus Celtic and Rangers, who will be included in those 60 ranked teams.

“As usual, in Scotland, we have slept-walked our way into this without any discussion.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston for the Dons
Aberdeen fan view: Bojan Miovski provides launchpad for Dons to revive stuttering league campaign
Lee Sharp during his time as assistant manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message of support to former Dons assistant manager Lee…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during his side's 2-1 win against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson determined to keep Bojan Miovski at Pittodrie
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski at the double as Aberdeen come from behind to beat Livingston
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson and Jonny Hayes with their heads in their hands
Sean Wallace: Lack of penalties awarded against Rangers becoming embarrassing blight on Scottish game
4
Aberdeen celebrate winning the Super Cup in 1983. Back row (l to r): Dougie Bell, Jim Leighton, John Hewitt, Alex McLeish, Neil Simpson, Peter Weir, Stewart McKimmie. Front row (l to r): Willie Miller, John McMaster, Gordon Strachan, Mark McGhee, Eric Black. Image: SNS.
The night Peter Weir helped Aberdeen beat Hamburg to lift Super Cup - and…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, left, and Graeme Shinnie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Jamie McGrath defends Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie as 'priceless' after fans suggest powers are…
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
'We all make mistakes': Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to criticise officials
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the pitch with his head in his hands
Willie Miller: Difficult to take any positives from Aberdeen's missed opportunity to win a…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan, Ester Sokler and Dante Polvaraafter the Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen missed a great chance to be Hampden heroes

Conversation