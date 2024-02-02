Elgin illegal parking: The five short-term options to tackle the problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin illegal parking: The five short-term options to tackle the problem

Should Moray Council be paying the police to do it?

By Sean McAngus
Elgin High Street busy with parked cars.
Parking woes in Elgin town centre.

One of Elgin’s biggest problems continues to be illegal parking.

Concerns have grown in recent years about the number of drivers ignoring rules to drive and park their car wherever they want.

Police are currently the only people able to issue penalties for those flouting the rules.

However officers say they do not have the resources to provide the “consistent response” needed to tackle the issue.

Police say they have to devote their resources to more urgent calls. Image: DC Thomson

In long term, the local authority hopes the end of the Poundland works this year will solve the parking problem.

What about solutions to tackle the problem?

But in the meantime, officials have drawn up five short-term ideas for a fix.

Here are the options.

Do nothing

Multiple vans parked on Elgin High Street on Plainstones.
Illegal parking on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Leave the illegal parking unaddressed. This option would cause reputation and road safety risks.

However, the new pavement parking legislation through the Transport (Scotland) Act
2019 has raised awareness of wider parking compliance issues and expectations of solutions to these issues.

PR campaign

Moray Council.

Around £10k could be spent on an Elgin-focused campaign on safe and considerate parking.

The council would work with partners to do this via social media and paid for advertising.

They would also promote the location of the current car parks.

Officials believe this would help demonstrate the council listening and responding to concerns raised.

Special Constables

Special Constables pictured for illustration purposes.

Officers have asked councillors to consider whether Special Constables could carry out parking enforcement.

They are volunteers with the same powers as regular officers.

Fund police officer time

Problem parking in and around the High Street in Elgin continues to be an issue. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council could provide funding to Police Scotland for overtime hours to undertake parking enforcement.

Officers would be required to do this along with other policing priorities.

Therefore, the council would not pay for any hours of enforcement activity not carried out if there had been the need for officers to be redeployed to an emergency situation.

Problem parking in and around the High Street in Elgin.  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An indicative proposal has been discussed with Police Scotland about an 18-month agreement.

  • It would be broken into three to 6 month period’s to allow for mutual review.
  • It would set out an average of 25 hours of enforcement per month.
  • As well as monthly reviews on number of tickets issued, behaviour change in terms of vehicles parked illegally and practical delivery.

The arrangement, which would focus on Batchen Street and the Plainstones area, could cost around £20,000.

Pay police for sub contractors

Police Scotland are allowed to sub contract certain functions to third party providers including traffic warden duties.

The local authority could enter into an agreement with the police to employ temporary staff to carry out traffic warden duties.

Officials think this option could cost more than funding officer time.

However, it would provide a greater number of hours of enforcement cover.

This option doesn’t align to the position of Police Scotland to parking offences.

It can be pursued by local authorities taking on enforcement powers through decriminalised parking enforcement.

Give the police’s view on the option, it is not recommended for further exploration.

What is being done to tackle pavement parking?

Meanwhile, councillors will also look at options to tackle the pavement parking issue.

In the long-term, installing bollards have been proposed at key locations in the town centre that would rise and fall to coincide with existing pedestrianisation timings.

The installations would mean drivers would be physically blocked from parking on the central section of the High Street during those times.

However, the bollards will not extend to the west end of the High Street, where pavement parking concerns have been widely reported.

Map of where traffic bollards could go in Elgin town centre.
Where traffic bollards could be installed in Elgin town centre. Image: Moray Council

Here are the options:

  • Do nothing.
  • Run a PR campaign and continue to liaise with police.
  • Hire extra staff to enforce legislation which would cost in the region of £65,000.

On Tuesday, the councillors will discuss all of this on the Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee.

