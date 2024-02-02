Neil Lennon to Aberdeen odds plummet as Peter Leven to take charge against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Neil Lennon to Aberdeen odds plummet as Peter Leven to take charge against Celtic

The odds have plummeted on former Celtic boss Lennon to become Aberdeen manager as the search for Barry Robson's replacement continues.

By Sean Wallace
Neil Lennon whilst manager of Celtic. Photo by: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Neil Lennon whilst manager of Celtic. Photo by: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The odds for Neil Lennon to be appointed new Aberdeen have been slashed with the former Celtic boss emerging as the favourite with bookmakers.

A new manager will not be in place in time for Saturday’s clash against Premiership leaders Celtic at Pittodrie.

A club statement said: “The club can confirm first team coach Peter Leven, assisted by Scott Anderson, will take charge of the team for the visit of Celtic to Pittodrie

“Both have worked tirelessly these past few days to oversee training and prepare the squad for Saturday.

“Peter and Scott are fully focused on the cinch Premiership fixture and have the full support of everyone at AFC.”

Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Lennon is now favourite with bookmakers to replace Barry Robson who was axed by the Dons’ board on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw with Dundee.

Lennon was 16-1 to be new Pittodrie gaffer on Wednesday but his odds have now plummeted to evens.

The 52-year-old has been out of management since leaving Cypriot club AC Omonia in October 2022.

Veteran manager Neil Warnock is second favourite for the post at 4-1.

Neil Warnock during his most recent spell in charge of Huddersfield Town, which ended in September. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock during his most recent spell in charge of Huddersfield Town, which ended in September. Image: Shutterstock.

Rubezic will not need knee surgery

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have received positive news regarding centre-back Slobodan Rubezic’s knee injury.

A scan revealed the defender will not need surgery but Rubezic will be ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks.

Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

The Reds also received good news with centre-back Stefan Gartenmann set to return to training today after missing the draw with Dundee due to a toe injury.

Gartenmann could be available for selection this weekend.

Conversation