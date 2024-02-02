Neil Lennon to Aberdeen odds plummet as Peter Leven to take charge against Celtic

The odds for Neil Lennon to be appointed new Aberdeen have been slashed with the former Celtic boss emerging as the favourite with bookmakers.

A new manager will not be in place in time for Saturday’s clash against Premiership leaders Celtic at Pittodrie.

A club statement said: “The club can confirm first team coach Peter Leven, assisted by Scott Anderson, will take charge of the team for the visit of Celtic to Pittodrie

“Both have worked tirelessly these past few days to oversee training and prepare the squad for Saturday.

“Peter and Scott are fully focused on the cinch Premiership fixture and have the full support of everyone at AFC.”

Lennon is now favourite with bookmakers to replace Barry Robson who was axed by the Dons’ board on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw with Dundee.

Lennon was 16-1 to be new Pittodrie gaffer on Wednesday but his odds have now plummeted to evens.

The 52-year-old has been out of management since leaving Cypriot club AC Omonia in October 2022.

Veteran manager Neil Warnock is second favourite for the post at 4-1.

Rubezic will not need knee surgery

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have received positive news regarding centre-back Slobodan Rubezic’s knee injury.

A scan revealed the defender will not need surgery but Rubezic will be ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks.

The Reds also received good news with centre-back Stefan Gartenmann set to return to training today after missing the draw with Dundee due to a toe injury.

Gartenmann could be available for selection this weekend.