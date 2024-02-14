Man and woman taken to hospital following disturbance at Lossiemouth property

Two people have been taken to hospital following a disturbance in Lossiemouth.

Police were called to a property on St Margarets Crescent in the town at about 10pm on Tuesday.

Officers have confirmed emergency services attended the scene and a man, 36, and a woman, 52, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men, aged 28 and 36, have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police remained at the scene throughout Wednesday where a cordon has been put in place.

Officers have also covered up an outdoor are near a bin shed.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a property on St Margarets Crescent, Lossiemouth, around 10.05pm on Tuesday, February 13.

“A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old man have been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”