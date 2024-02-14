Moray Man and woman taken to hospital following disturbance at Lossiemouth property Two men, aged 28 and 36, have been arrested in connection with the incident. By Ellie Milne Updated February 14 2024, 4:18 pm Updated February 14 2024, 4:18 pm Share Man and woman taken to hospital following disturbance at Lossiemouth property Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6374179/lossiemouth-disturbance-hospital-arrested/ Copy Link Police have set up a cordon at St Margarets Crescent in Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage. Two people have been taken to hospital following a disturbance in Lossiemouth. Police were called to a property on St Margarets Crescent in the town at about 10pm on Tuesday. Officers have confirmed emergency services attended the scene and a man, 36, and a woman, 52, were taken to hospital for treatment. Two men, aged 28 and 36, have also been arrested in connection with the incident. Police remained at the scene throughout Wednesday where a cordon has been put in place. Officers have also covered up an outdoor are near a bin shed. An officer at the scene of a disturbance in Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage. A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a property on St Margarets Crescent, Lossiemouth, around 10.05pm on Tuesday, February 13. “Emergency services attended and a 36-year-old man and a 52 year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment. “A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old man have been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”