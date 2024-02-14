Stephen Flynn warns Labour’s oil and gas windfall tax plans will ‘decimate’ Aberdeen jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Flynn warns Labour’s oil and gas windfall tax plans will ‘decimate’ Aberdeen jobs

Bombshell analysis has claimed Sir Keir Starmer’s proposals to increase and extend a levy on energy firms could cost 100,000 jobs.

By Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.
Stephen Flynn has claimed Labour’s oil and gas plans will “destroy the livelihoods” of Aberdeen workers as it was warned thousands of jobs risk being lost.

The SNP Westminster leader slated Sir Keir Starmer’s proposals to extend and increase a windfall tax on fossil fuel firms for at least another five years.

It comes after Labour abandoned plans to invest £28 billion in green energy projects, a blow for the north-east in the shift toward renewables.

Aberdeen South MP Mr Flynn warned Labour’s latest raft of proposals would harm the oil and gas sector without supporting the move to cleaner energy.

“This would be a level of de-industrialisation that Margaret Thatcher could only dream of, and it must be stopped,” he told the Press and Journal.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA.

The controversial windfall tax, a levy on excess profits made by oil and gas companies during the cost-of-living crisis, was introduced by the Tories in 2022.

Senior figures in the Conservative Party were firmly opposed to the measure initially, but relented as households struggled to pay their bills.

Sir Keir now wants to increase the levy from 75% to 78% of all excess profits if he manages to oust Rishi Sunak from Downing Street as expected.

He hopes this will bring in an extra £10.8 billion to the treasury.

North Sea platform
It was warned the oil and gas sector could be devastated by an increased windfall tax. Image: Repsol Sinopec Resources UK.

But investment bank Stifel has warned the move could instead cost the UK a whopping £20 billion in tax revenues.

Mr Flynn said: “These latest tax proposals from the Labour Party would destroy jobs, devastate Aberdeen, decimate the economy and demolish any hopes of delivering net zero.

“Not content with u-turning on their promise of £28 billion and the investment required to deliver Net Zero, Labour now also want to destroy the livelihoods of the only people who can actually deliver it too.

“The real result of this Labour tax plan will see investment in nuclear projects in England that won’t benefit Scotland’s energy security, won’t protect Scottish jobs and won’t deliver for the Scottish economy.”

The SNP’s own stance on oil and gas has resulted in major splits within the party in recent years.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led a shift away from strongly supporting the fossil fuels sector, opposing development of the Cambo oil field.

Ex-Westminster leader Ian Blackford urged Rishi Sunak to impose a “proper windfall tax” on oil and gas firms.

But current leader Mr Flynn has repeatedly emphasised the need for the winding down of production to be gradual to help keep workers safe.

Former Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

On Monday, ex-Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett claimed Sir Keir’s party was “trying to destroy” the oil and gas sector.

Mr Crockett, now an independent councillor, warned his former party had “abandoned the north-east totally” with various U-turns.

Senior voices in Aberdeen’s business sector have also cast gloom over Labour’s proposals.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at the city’s chamber of commerce, said: “We’re talking about redundancies on a scale not seen in this country since the pit closures of the 1980s.

“This betrayal of our industry, our region, our companies and our people cannot be allowed to go ahead.”

Aberdeen Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “Stephen Flynn has a terribly short memory – or he hopes people in the north-east have forgotten SNP policy on oil and gas.

“The SNP at Westminster shouted and howled for a windfall tax that was far harder than the energy profits levy. This policy would give them exactly what they want.”

