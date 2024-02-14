Occupational therapy store audit ‘absolutely atrocious’ says Moray councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Occupational therapy store audit ‘absolutely atrocious’ says Moray councillor

It found problems with the security of the building that prompted a councillor to say it had an "open doors" policy.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A review into the Moray occupational therapy equipment store has been described as 'absolutely atrocious'.
A review into issuing and storing equipment used to help people carry out daily tasks in Moray has been described as “absolutely atrocious”.

Internal auditors recently investigated the occupational therapy stores, overseen by Moray Integration Joint Board.

There were large differences between stock records and items that were physically there.

‘Open doors’ policy

Also there was difficulty finding equipment as it was not clearly labelled. And the same items were not always kept together.

On top of that orders and invoices were not processed through the appropriate software system.

In total 11 recommendations were highlighted during the investigation. The service has agreed to implement all of them.

At a meeting of the audit and scrutiny committee on Wednesday, councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt called the findings “pretty appalling”.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt.

He was “utterly dismayed” the error rate for the store was 60%, and compared that to the figure allowed in stores during his time with the RAF at 2%.

Mr Gatt said: “That in no way shape or form should be acceptable to anybody.

“It’s absolutely atrocious.

“You could be forgiven for thinking nobody works in this store and it’s an open door.

60% error rate

“There are far too many things wrong with it that shouldn’t be happening at all.

“And at the end of the day we’re dealing with public money.”

He called for better staff training, adding it was a managerial problem if it was not in place.

However, chief executive Roddy Burns felt it was unfair to make the comparison between the different organisations.

Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “What is relevant is clearly there is not an assurance around the operation of this store.

“The service has accepted all the recommendations, and it is within the gift of this committee to make further recommendation.”

Reassurances were also gives that a change in staff at the store meant workers there were more experienced.

But Mr Gatt said: “With the number of things that’s been listed, the basic question is how did it get to this state in the first place?

11 recommendations accepted

“If you think about it as pence in your pocket, and it turns out you’ve got 60p less than a pound. You’ll be asking questions on where that 60p has suddenly gone.”

Turnover for the store in 2022-23 was around £500,000.

And nearly 500 different stock items are kept there.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae wanted to focus on positive aspects of the report.

Fochabers Lhanbrye councillor Marc Macrae. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And he said there were big differences between a “sidewinder missile and some PPE equipment”.

Mr Macrae added staff should be given time to get the recommendations in place. And he looked forward to a more positive follow up report.

